City Hall in Brooklyn Rolls On; Malliotakis Talks with Tucker: Schedules for Oct. 27

9:00 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul highlights need for women in leadership roles at 13th Annual CUNY Women’s Leadership Conference. Hunter College, Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Avenue, Manhattan.

9:00 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican nominee for mayor greets voters. 116th Street & Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.

9:00 AM – Small Business Services Commissioner Bishop, Commissioner for People With Disabilities Calise, and Council Member Lander host a press conference on new steps to help small business owners comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Stone Park Café, 324 5th Avenue, Brooklyn.

9:15 AM – Housing Preservation and Development and the Center for Faith and Community Partnerships partner with Brooklyn Borough President Adams to host a Real Estate Consulting Services Networking Event. St. Francis College’s First Floor Gallery, 182 Remsen Street, Brooklyn.

10:00 AM – Administrative Trials and Hearings Commissioner and Chief Administrative Law Judge Del Valle partners with Assembly Member Felix Ortiz to bring OATH’s CourtESy (Court Education for Seniors) program to seniors in Sunset Park. United Senior Citizens Center, 475 53rd Street, Brooklyn.

10:15 AM — Hochul delivers keynote address and makes announcement at ClimateJobs Now! Summit. Cornell Club New York, 6 East 44th Street, Manhattan.

10:30 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito attends Congressman Adriano Espaillat’s Job Fair

Taino Towers, 240 East 123rd Street, Manhattan.

10:30 PM – HPD Commissioner Torres-Springer makes an announcement about new affordable housing in East New York. 3208 Fulton Street, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina attends ribbon cutting. PS 583, 10280 White Plains Road, Bronx.

11:00 AM – Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff and Mayor’s Fund Executive Director Bloch tour the Innovation Lab at Industry City, highlighting youth employment opportunities in Brooklyn. Industry City, 220 36th Street, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM – Consumer Affairs Commissioner Salas and Council Member Espinal conduct a Business Education Day along Fulton Street in Cypress Hills. Southeast corner of Fulton Street and Hale Avenue, Brooklyn.

11:15 AM — Malliotakis meets seniors with former State Senator Serf Maltese. Peter Cardella Senior Citizen Center, 6852 Fresh Pond Road, Queens.

12:00 PM – Cultural Affairs Commissioner Finkelpearl visits A.I.R. Gallery in DUMBO to meet with CUNY Cultural Corps participant and tour exhibitions. 155 Plymouth Street, Brooklyn.

12:15 PM – Parks Commissioner Silver joins Deputy Mayor Buery, Council Member Espinal, State Senator Dilan, Assembly Member Bichotte, Brooklyn Borough President Adams and community members to cut the ribbon on newly renovated Thomas Boyland Park, a Community Parks Initiative Site in Bushwick. Furman Avenue and Broadway, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM – Mayor de Blasio, Brooklyn Borough President Adams, International Affairs Commissioner Abeywardena, and DOT Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray announce the establishment of a new “Friendship Archway” in Sunset Park’s Chinatown. 60th Street between 8th Avenue and 7th Avenue, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – Housing Recovery Operations Director Peterson leads Council Member Maisel and members of the Board of Standards & Appeals on a tour of Build It Back construction projects in Gerritsen Beach. Meet at Bartlett Place & Gerritsen Avenue, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – Commissioner Menin and Steiner Studios Chairman Steiner tour the Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema at Steiner Studios. Steiner Studios, 25 Washington Avenue

1:45 PM – The mayor tours Culver El, an affordable housing project being built in Borough Park. This event is open press. 1208 37th Street (across from 1209 37th Street), Brooklyn.

3:00 PM – The Taxi and Limousine Commission’s Vision Zero Outreach team shares safe driving tips and techniques, distributing supportive materials and interacting with drivers about their personal experiences behind the wheel. Zapp Car Service Inc., 1691 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn.

3:00 PM – Deputy Mayor Buery and Veterans’ Services Assistant Commissioner for Housing Branca move formerly homeless veterans into affordable housing units in East New York. This event is open press. 271 Wortman Avenue, Brooklyn.

4:30 PM – NYCHA Chair and CEO Olatoye joins NYCHA youth councils, staff and community members on a run from Howard Houses to Armstrong Houses. Howard Houses, East New York Avenue and Glenmore Avenue, Brooklyn.

Approximately 5:00 PM — Mark-Viverito conducts live interview on Telemundo’s Domestic Violence Phone Bank (http://www.telemundo47.com/)

6:00 PM – The mayor and First Lady McCray Host a halloween party for children at Gracie Mansion. Gracie Mansion, 88th Street & East End Avenue, Manhattan.

8:00 PM — Malliotakis appears on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News Network.