City Limits exists to equip New York City residents to be better citizens and take a bigger role in shaping the future of the five boroughs. These online resources should help:
General
311
Notify NYC
Subway and bus service information
The democratic process
Register to vote
Find your polling place
Run for office
City campaign finance database
City voter guides
State campaign finance database
Federal campaign finance database
City election results
State election results
Join a Brooklyn Community Board
City officials
Watch City Council hearings
Find your representative
Office of the Mayor
City Comptroller
Public Advocate
Borough Presidents: Bronx, Brooklyn. Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island
City Council members
City Council hearings calendar
City Council legislation database
City departments and agencies
The budget
City Council budget database
NYC OMB: Budget Documents
Independent Budget Office
CheckbookNYC
State budget information
Federal budget information
Housing and Income
Guide to applying for affordable housing
Guía para solicitar vivienda asequibl
Search HPD violations
NYC Buildings Information System
Homeless Shelter Census
Where to go if you’re homeless
Coalition for the Homeless Resource Guide for Homeless New Yorkers
Your Rights as a Tenant
Your Guide to Welfare in NYC
Justice
Immigrant Services Guide
NYPD crime map
Weekly NYPD crime statistics
New York State E-Courts
District attorneys: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island
Federal courts: Eastern District, Southern District
U.S. Attorneys: Eastern District, Southern District
Civilian Complaint Review Board
State Attorney General
Statistics
Mayor’s Management Report
Citywide Performance Indicators
New York City Vital Statistics