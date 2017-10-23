City Hall in Brooklyn Begins: Official Schedules for Oct. 23

9:30 AM – Mayor Bill de Blasio and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams kick off City Hall in Your Borough, before making an announcement on automobile traffic in Prospect Park. Grand Army Plaza, entrance to Prospect Park, Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn.

10:00 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts roundtable discussion with East Harlem Community Leaders. Union Settlement, 237 East 104th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Education and the Committee on Higher Education will hold a joint oversight hearing on earning an associate’s degree in high school. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM – De Blasio delivers remarks at the NYPD graduation ceremony. Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Manhattan.

11:45 AM – Deputy Mayor Buery visits a Pre-K classroom on Blake Avenue in East New York, the street of his childhood preschool. HELP USA, 515 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM – Stinger hosts press conference to announce new policy proposal on rent payments and credit scores. David N. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street North, 10th Floor Conference Room (Room 1005), Manhattan.

1:00 PM – Housing Recovery Operations Director Peterson leads Council Member Treyger and Community Board District Manager Mark on a tour of Build It Back construction projects in Coney Island. Meet at West 36th Street & Mermaid Avenue, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Contracts holds an oversight hearing on cost overruns and improving the city’s management of large technology contracts. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:15 PM –De Blasio, Adams and Schools Chancellor Fariña visit P.S.1., where they will make an announcement about school lunch. 309 47th Street, Brooklyn.

1:30 PM – First Lady Chirlane McCray and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence Cecile Noel make an announcement regarding the City’s commitment to prevent domestic violence. Brooklyn Law School, 250 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn.

3:45 PM – Deputy Mayor Glen, Chief Technology Officer Gamiño and Adams announce NYCx Co-Lab Challenges. Osborn Plaza, Osborn Street and Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn.

5:00 PM – Department for the Aging Commissioner Corrado helps relaunch the renovated Heights and Hills Park Slope Center for Successful Aging. 463A 7th Street, Brooklyn.

6:00 PM – NYC Parks holds a public input session for Lewis Playground, a Community Parks Initiative Site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School, 82 Lewis Avenue, Brooklyn.