De Blasio Talks School Safety, Malliotakis on Traffic Lights: Campaign Schedules for Oct. 2

9:30 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, Republican nominee for mayor, holds press conference on Smart Light Technology with City Councilman Steve Matteo. Smart Light Technology combines traditional traffic lights with high tech sensors and artificial intelligence to create a traffic control system that measures traffic flow and instantaneously adjusts the timing of the traffic lights to manage changing traffic patterns, ease congestion and reduce accidents and emissions. Targee Street & Narrows Rd North, Staten Island.

Approximately 10:00 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito conducts live interview on MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson Airs to Discuss Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts.

10:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio and schools Chancellor Carmen Farina participate in a Community Conversation on School Safety. Harry Belafonte 115th Street Library, 203 W 115th Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM — Malliotakis holds News Conference with City Council candidate Bob Holden on Smart Light Technology. Metropolitan Avenue & 60th Street, Queens.

11:00 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Highlights State Investment in NYC as Fashion Capital of the World at Opening of FIT Special Collections Fashion Exhibit. Gladys Marcus Library, 227 W 27th Street, Manhattan.

11:30 AM — Mark-Viverito and Comptroller Scott Stringer speak at Press Conference on Puerto Rico Relief and Assessment with Congressman Adriano Espaillat, NY Congressional Delegation and Puerto Rican Leaders and Advocates. Taino Towers Senior Center, 240 E. 123rd St., Manhattan.

12:15 PM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Marks 25th Anniversary of Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign and Kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony. Empire State Building, 350 5th Avenue, Lobby, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Veterans will hold an oversight hearing on the Department of Veterans’ Services. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM — Governor Cuomo Makes an Announcement. 633 Third Avenue, 38th Floor, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – De Blasio participates in Town Hall Meeting. P.S. 13 Roberto Clemente, 557 Pennsylvania Avenue, between Livonia and Riverdale Avenues, Brooklyn.