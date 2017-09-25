Mayor Focuses on Manhattan, Council Committees Meet: Official Schedules for Sept. 25

10:00 AM – Mayor’s Cabinet Meeting Photo Spray. The American Negro Theater at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio holds photo spray at the American Negro Theater at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Srinivasan, New York Landmarks Foundation Chair Davis, Senator Benjamin, Council Member Perkins and community groups will unveil the Mount Morris Park Historic District Marker, commemorating the history of a neighborhood that was home to a number of prominent black residents. 120th Street between Lenox and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – Commissioner for the Aging Corrado will host motion activity event and informational for Falls Prevention Awareness Day. YM&YWHA of Washington Heights & Inwood Senior Center, 54 Nagle Avenue, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – Parks Commissioner Silver joins Mayor de Blasio to make an announcement regarding the City parks system. Joseph Sauer Park, 532 East 12th Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The Subcommittee on Planning, Dispositions and Concessions will hold a hearing on several items. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Environmental Protection will hold a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Transportation will hold a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:15 PM – Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff, Mayor’s Fund Executive Director Bloch, and NYC Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Director Klein will visit one of the 15 community-based organizations integrating the Connections to Care model for mental health supports into their work. Sheltering Arms- Mother Hale Learning Center, 669 Malcolm X Boulevard, Manhattan.

2:30 PM – Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio, Social Services Commissioner Banks and Mayor’s Food Policy Office Director Turk host a press conference about the success of La Puerta Estrecha’s Washington Heights food pantry as part of the NYC Food Assistance Collaborative program to increase food assistance by 10 million pounds a year in 12 high-need neighborhoods. La Puerta Estrecha Church, 161 Sherman Avenue, Manhattan.

6:00 PM – Chancellor Farina attends receivership hearing. August Martin High School, 156-10 Baisley Boulevard, Queens.