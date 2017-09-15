Mayor’s Climate Push and Economic Record in the Spotlight: Headlines for Sept. 15

“Bill de Blasio came into office under the best circumstances of any mayor in either 30, 40, 50 or 100 years, depending who I talk to.”

Greg David, columnist for Crain’s New York Business

* * * *

Big New De Blasio Climate Push

The New York Times

“The plan, which could affect as many as 23,000 buildings in New York City, called for strict standards in place by 2030, as part of a push to fight global warming. But as the mayor began to field questions about the proposal, it became apparent that certain details were unclear, and that critical support for the plan had not yet been lined up. The mayor needs the City Council to pass legislation to carry out the proposal, yet no Council member was at the announcement, on the Brooklyn waterfront, with the glass towers of Lower Manhattan in the background. There were also no representatives of landlord or real estate groups, although some environmental activists turned up.”

* * * *

Council Balks at De Blasio’s Climate Proposal

PoliticoNY

“‘There is a legislative process here and that process cannot be usurped,” said Councilman Costa Constantinides, who chairs the Council Committee on Environmental Protection, in an interview. “We need to get this right. We’ve been working in partnership for a long time and when one partner decides to go it alone, that’s disappointing — we have to get over the finish line together.’ Councilman Donovan Richards, one of de Blasio’s closest allies, issued careful criticism of the mayor’s decision, questioning its lack of detail. ‘We’re moving into Climate Week, I understand the significance of making sure that New York City boosts its profile and makes sure that we’re leading,’ Richards said. ‘Saving energy saves dollars for buildings, but if we are looking at upfront cost we want to make sure it’s being done in a responsible fashion and the administration needs to really lay that out, especially for the outer boroughs.’ The bluntest criticism came from the office of Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.”

* * * *

What Awaits the Three Primary Winners Making Move from Albany to City Hall

” target=”_blank”>Gotham Gazette

“Gjonaj, Moya, and Diaz Sr. will likely be part of a Democratic supermajority in the Council that will elect a new Speaker and work with Mayor Bill de Blasio — if he prevails in November’s general election as expected. They will be asked to help deal with problems like a lack of housing affordability, a deteriorating transportation system, substandard schools, and more. The state lawmakers will bring to the City Council significant legislative experience as they fill three of the 10 seats set to change hands.”

* * * *

How Much Credit Does De Blasio get for City’s Economy?

WNYC

“This week, new Census data had good news for New York City: median household incomes rose and the poverty rate declined in 2016. These latest figures come at just the right moment for Mayor Bill de Blasio who has pledged to fight inequality and New York City’s “Tale of Two Cities.” After easily winning this week’s Democratic primary, he’s already taking on Republican challenger, Nicole Malliotakis. As a part of his campaign, de Blasio can point to the health of the city’s economy. “