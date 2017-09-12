Candidates Vote for Themselves, and Other Events: Official Schedules for Sept. 12

7:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio and First Lady McCray Vote. Park Slope Library. 431 6th Ave, Brooklyn.

8:45 AM – Mayor de Blasio, First Lady McCray, and Alicka Samuel Greet Residents. Ralph Avenue & Fulton Street, Brooklyn.

9:00 AM — Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese votes. Susan E. Wagner High School, 1200 Manor Road, Staten Island.

9:30 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito Votes in Democratic Primary. P.S. 102, 315 East 113th Street, Manhattan.

10:30 AM — Chancellor Carmen Farina Visits Longwood Preparatory Academy. 965 Longwood Avenue, Bronx.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – Albanese campaigns in Chinatown with Wing Lam of the Chinese Staff and Workers Association, starting 345 Grand Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – First Lady McCray and Council Member Rose Greet Residents. West Brighton Senior Center, 240 Broadway, Staten Island.

1:00 PM – First Lady McCray and Assembly Member Moya Greet Residents. Senior Center in East Elmhurst, 98-19 Astoria Blvd, Queens.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Albanese campaigns in the Bronx with Bronx Borough President Democratic candidate Camella Pinkney-Price, starting at Throggs Neck Projects, 2957 Dewey Ave., Bronx.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Albanese campaigns in Queens. Location TBD.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Albanese campaigns in Brooklyn, starting at 77th Street subway stop (77th Street and 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge).

7:00 PM – 10 PM – Albanese Primary Night Watch Party @ Prospect Bar & Grill, 545 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn (between 14th and 15th Streets).

9:00 PM –Mayor de Blasio Campaign Primary Night Event. Roulette, 509 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn.

9:00 PM – 11:00 PM — Council candidate Carlina Rivera Election Night Viewing Party at SideBAR. 118 E 15th St, Manhattan.

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM — Councilmember Carlos Menchaca watches returns. Tacos, 4508 5th Ave., Brooklyn.

9:00 PM – 11:15 PM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis holds press availability. The Russian Tea Room, 150 West 57th Street, Manhattan.