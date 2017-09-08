Bill Signs Bill, Sal Meets and Greets: Official Schedules for Sept. 8

7:30 AM – 9:00 AM — Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese meets and greets at West 72nd Street subway station. 72nd and Broadway, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito tours Pregones Theater with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. 571 Walton Avenue, Bronx.

10:00 AM — Mayor de Blasio Delivers Remarks. Maven Clinic, 394 Broadway, 3rd Floor, New York.

10:30 AM – Chancellor Carmen Farina joins Council Member Andy King at Back to School Rally. Evander Childs Educational Campus — Football Field, 800 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx.

10:30 AM — Albanese holds press conference at NYCHA’s Holmes Towers on “building market rate housing on public land; market rate tenants to occupy upper floors; ‘poor floors’ for everyone else.” 1780 First Ave., Manhattan.

11:00 AM — NYC Public Advocate Candidate and Historian David Eisenbach at New York City Hall to discuss his plan “A New Path to 9 / 11 Justice” and discuss the state of the race for Public Advocate. City Hall (Front Steps), Broadway and Murray St., Manhattan.

11:30 AM – De Blasio Hosts Ethnic Media Roundtable. Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

12:00 PM – De Blasio surrogate Assembly Member Michael Benedetto Speaks at R.A.I.N. Middletown Senior Center. 3035 Middletown Road, Bronx.

12:30 PM — Albanese conducts interview with Chasing News.

12:30 PM — De Blasio surrogate Councilmember Mark Levine Speaks at ABSW Senior Center.

221 W 107th Street, Manhattan.

1:30 PM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer delivers remarks at Assemblymember Robert Rodriguez’s 7th Annual Senior Summit. Hunter College Silberman School of Social Work, 2180 3rd Avenue, Manhattan.

2:00 PM – De Blasio holds Bill Signing and Public Hearing. Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Mayoral debate sponsored by NY Political Forum. The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Faith in New York/Save Uptown City Council Candidate Forum for Inwood (District 10). Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 91 Arden St, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Faith in New York City Council Candidate Forum in Jamaica

(District 28). Christ Church International, 122-20 Merrill St, Jamaica, Queens