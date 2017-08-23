Fire Unions Endorse, Mayoral Candidates Debate: Campaign Schedule for August 23

11:00 AM — FOA/UFA Fire officers and Firefighters to formally endorse Kamillah Hanks for New York City Council’s 49th district. Engine 158, Mariners Harbor, 65 Harbor Rd, Staten Island.

11:00 AM — Progressive leaders will release “a damning new report listing all Democrats and Republicans who have received tainted cash” from Daniel Loeb. Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

11:30 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis & JC Polanco, the GOP candidate for Public Advocate “discuss City Hall’s pay-to-play mentality and the involvement of Jim Capalino.” In front of Rivington House, 45 Rivington Street, Manhattan.

12:30 PM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito tours and celebrates capital renovations with Seniors at Covello Senior Center. 312 East 109th Street, Manhattan.

6:00 PM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña attends meeting of the Panel for Educational Policy. M.S. 131, 100 Hester Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Mayor de Blasio and former Councilman Sal Albanese participate in the first Democratic mayoral primary debate. Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (on W. 95th Street), Manhattan. (NY1 and WNYC broadcast.)