Max & Murphy: Azi Paybarah On Covering New York Politics

Azi Paybarah is a senior reporter for Politico New York, co-author of the Political New York Playbook, twitter celebrity and, he’s confirmed, insomniac. Legendary for his round-the-clock reporting on politics, the NYPD and criminal justice—as well as for his self-deprecation and collaborative spirit—he’s covered politics for multiple media outlets including Capital New York, The New York Observer, WNYC, The New York Sun and The New York Press.

Paybarah is about to depart for the Knight-Wallace Journalism Fellowship at the University of Michigan. His fellowship will focus on, “Reaching beyond natural audiences: rebuilding media credibility through technology.”

Max & Murphy (just the Max—Murphy will be back for next time) caught Paybarah before his leave to discuss his career in journalism and the state of the media.

Tune in below and let us know what you think—@TweetBenMax and @Azi.