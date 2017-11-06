Business Breakfast and Suffrage Centennial: Campaign Schedule for Nov. 6

Approximately 8:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks and Comptroller Scott Stringer attends ABNY Power Breakfast. Hilton Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 1335 6th Avenue, Manhattan.

10:30 AM – De Blasio and First Lady McCray hold a public hearing and sign Intro.1313-A, which creates Paid Safe Leave. The Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

11:30 AM — Republican mayoral nominee Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis holds a media availability with Governor George Pataki & City Council Candidate Bob Holden, then greets patrons.

Panepinto Bakery, 71-19 Eliot Ave., Queens.

11:30 AM – De Blasio, the first lady and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina attend a tribute for victims of the Tribeca terrorist attack. West Street and Vestry Street, Manhattan

12:00 PM — Special Election Eve Live Video Broadcast of “Max & Murphy” on Politics. In their first live show and their video debut, Ben Max and Jarrett Murphy will give their takes on 10 Things NYC Voters Should Think About On Election Day—and they’ll include ideas that viewers submit ahead of time or during the broadcast. Tweet your input to @citylimitsorg with the hashtag #ElectionEve or email it to editor@citylimits.org with the subject line “10 things!” Watch it here.

12:00 PM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Appears on NY1 with Roma Torre for Panel Discussion on Women’s Suffrage with President of NOW NYC Sonia Ossorio and CEO of Civically Re-Engaged Women Sharon Nelson.

1:00 PM — Malliotakis greets patrons. Flagship Diner, 138-30 Queens Blvd., Queens.

2:15 PM — Malliotakis greets parents outside. PS/IS 276, 55 Battery Place, Manhattan.

2:30 PM — Malliotakis greets parents outside. PS 89/IS 289, 201 Warren Street, Manhattan.

3:00 PM — Hochul addresses members of the foreign press on the centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote at “Beyond Suffrage” Exhibit. Museum of the City of New York

1220 5th Avenue & 103rd Street, Manhattan.

4:00 PM — Malliotakis greets voters in front of Federal Hall, 26 Wall Street, Manhattan.

6:00 PM — Malliotakis attends and Hochul hosts NY State Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration. SAP- Next Gen, 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan.