Special Video Event: Spend Election Eve with Max & Murphy!

On Monday November 6 from noon to 12:30 p.m., Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max and Jarrett Murphy of City Limits provide a final briefing on the 2017 municipal election, from the mayor’s race to the Council contests and everything in between.

In their first live show and their video debut, Max and Murphy will give their takes on 10 Things NYC Voters Should Think About On Election Day—and they’ll include ideas that viewers submit ahead of time or during the broadcast.

Tweet your input to @citylimitsorg with the hashtag #ElectionEve or email it to editor@citylimits.org with the subject line “10 things!”

Then tune in right here on Monday.