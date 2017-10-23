Max & Murphy: The Mayoral Candidates You Haven’t Heard Enough About

Ben Max/Gotham Gazette

If you go into the privacy booth at your polling place on Election Day merely wanting to cast your vote against Bill de Blasio, you have options. You can vote for the Stop de Blasio candidate; that’s Nicole Malliotakis, who also has the Republican and Conservative lines on the November 7 ballot. Or you can pencil in the bubble for Dump the Mayor, the party headlined by Bo Dietl. At the very least, this election will decide whether more people want to stop the mayor or dump him.

There are, of course, other choices. There’s the mayor himself, nominated on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Sal Albanese, whom de Blasio defeated in the Democratic primary, is the Reform Party nominee. All four of the candidates mentioned at this point have had a spot on the stage for one or two of the official, televised mayoral debates, and at least two of them (de Blasio and Malliotakis) will be on air on November 1 for the final one.

But three people who made the ballot for mayor have never received and are not slated to get a minute of official airtime this election season. One could debate whether or not there’s a good reason for that. But there’s no debating one impact of that decision, which is that most New Yorkers have not heard what Libertarian candidate Aaron Commey, Green Party nominee Akeem Browder or Mike Tolkin and his Smart Cities party have to say.

Ben Max and I invited all three to tell their stories and share their views on managing the city, dealing with the housing crisis, improving the schools, how de Blasio has done and how they plan to use the last 14 days of campaigning to get their message out. Listen below.