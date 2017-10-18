De Blasio Surrogates Hit the Streets as Malliotakis Targets El Barrio: Official Schedules for Oct. 18

10:00 AM — The Committee on Finance holds a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican nominee for mayor, holds a news conference to discuss “issues that affect El Barrio and the community’s support of … her race for mayor.” Fiorello LaGuardia’s Lucky Corner, 116th Street & Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Governmental Operations holds an oversight hearing on the Mayor’s 2017 Management Report. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM – De Blasio re-election surrogate State Senator Gustavo Rivera visits Fordham Plaza Greenmarket. Fordham Plaza Greenmarket, E Fordham Rd & 3rd Ave., Bronx.

12:00 PM – De Blasio re-election surrogate Assemblymember Inez Dickens speaks at NYCHA Polo Grounds Senior Center. NYCHA Polo Grounds Senior Center, 2965 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Manhattan.

6:00 PM – Mayor Bill de Blasio and Councilmember Steve Levin host a town hall with residents of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, the Brooklyn Navy Yard area, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo, Fulton Ferry, Greenpoint, Vinegar Hill and Williamsburg. St. Francis College, 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn.

6:15 PM — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Gargiulo’s Restaurant, 2911 West 15th Street, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM — Community Board 3 Land Use Committee discusses the idea of rezoning the Lower East Side waterfront at the Two Bridges Tower Community Room, 82 Rutgers Slip, 2nd Floor. Watch it live here!