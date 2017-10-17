Live Video: Key Hearing on Lower East Side Development

Watch a Community Board 3 Land Use committee hearing on a proposal to rezone the Two Bridges waterfront to prevent the planned construction of high-rise towers. 6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 18.

In addition to Extell Development Company’s 800 foot (79 story) luxury condominium already rising on South Street, there are plans for four more luxury towers, all between roughly 700 and 1000 feet and within a two-block radius. Community members and elected officials have proposed a number of strategies to block or control the development.

CAAAV Organizing Asian Communities, Good Old Lower East Side (GOLES) and Tenants United Fighting for Lower East Side (TUFF-LES) are deploying another strategy to fight the Two Bridges towers: they seek to quickly pass a waterfront rezoning that would set height limits and additional affordability requirements in the Two Bridges area—effectively making the currently proposed towers impossible to build.

On Wednesday night Community Board 3 will discuss the idea at the Two Bridges Tower Community Room, 82 Rutgers Slip, 2nd Floor.