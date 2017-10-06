Mayor Crushes in Two Polls as Malliotakis Calls for Tough School Discipline: Campaign Headlines for Oct. 6

“He may not reach the margin of victory he achieved in 2013, but right now, the mayor has points to give.”

-Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion

Believe it Or Not, Next Friday is Deadline to Register for 2018 Party Primaries

WNYC

“New York currently has the earliest party-switch deadline of any state. Since the presidential primary in 2016, which saw frustration over party affiliation rules and purged voter rolls, there have been a number of proposals to change New York’s voter laws…but they went nowhere. So for now: to sign up for a party affiliation, fill out a new voter registration form. Pick one up in person at a post office, at your county’s board of elections, or download the form online. It has to be in the mail, postmarked, by Friday, October 13th. (And if you don’t remember if you are registered, you can check that online, too.)”

Crain’s Greg David Investigates De Blasio’s First Term

Gotham Gazette

Ben Max interviews the columnist for the “What’s the DATA Point?” podcast:

Surveys Say De Blasio Would Trounce Foes if Vote Were Held Today

Quinnipiac Poll and Marist Poll

From Quinnipiac: “New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is leaving his challengers in the dust as he takes 61 percent of likely voters in his reelection bid, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican challenger, has 17 percent, with 8 percent for Reform Party candidate Sal Albanese and 6 percent for independent candidate Bo Dietl … ” Marist sees it this way: “Mayor de Blasio has the support of 58 percent of likely voters citywide to 16 percent for Malliotakis. Independent candidate Bo Dietl and Reform Party candidate Sal Albanese each receive 5 percent. One percent supports Smart Cities Party candidate Michael Tolkin, and 1 percent of likely voters volunteered another candidate. 15 percent are undecided. Among registered voters, de Blasio, 55 percent, outpaces Malliotakis, 15 percent, by 40 points. The support for Dietl, 5 percent, Albanese, 5 percent, or Tolkin, 2 percent, is in single digits. One percent support someone else, and 17 percent are undecided.”

Malliotakis Calls for Suspending Kindergarteners

The New York Post

GOP mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis on Thursday said she would enforce stricter disciplinary measures in schools — including making it easier to suspend kids as young as 5. Mayor de Blasio last year called for eliminating suspensions for students in kindergarten to grade 2 and instead focus on more appropriate ways to discipline kids that young. But, in the face of strong opposition by the teachers’ union and others, the city has instead tried to reduce those types of suspensions to all but the most extreme cases. Malliotakis wants to set the bar lower.

City Hall Gives Cool Reception to Cuomo Congestion Pricing Panel

PoliticoNY

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo is convening a panel of transportation and business experts to forge a set of proposals addressing congestion on New York City streets and find a dedicated funding stream for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s long-standing objections to so-called congestion pricing. Dubbed ‘Fix NYC,’ the 16-person panel will report its findings and recommendations in December, just before the Albany legislative session gets underway.”