Fact Check: The Full Picture of Crime in the City

Malliotakis for Mayor/Facebook

The public discussion of crime in the city has long focused on the seven major felonies—murder, rape, robbery, burglary, felony assault, grand larceny and grans larceny of an automobile—because those are the most serious crimes and the ones the city reports to the FBI. When someone refers to the “crime rate,” they’re talking about how often those seven crimes occur.

During the 2017 campaign, hoping to make the case that crime and disorder are on the rise under Mayor de Blasio despite the decrease in the crime rate, Republican nominee Nicole Malliotakis has drawn attention to increases in other crimes, some of which have increased during the mayor’s term.

The fact is, neither the top-line numbers on the seven major felonies nor a focus on a few cherry-picked lower-level crimes gives a complete picture of crime in New York City. (And of course, we’re talking here about reported and recorded crimes. Now and in the past, some crimes have gone unreported, and some have not been properly recorded by the police.)

Courtesy of the NYPD, here is a detailed breakdown of crime reports over the 2013 to 2016 period, covering the last year under Mayor Bloomberg and the first three full years under the current mayor. There are some increases. But the overall picture is of a decrease in crime.