The 2017 election is in the books and, while there were few upsets, that doesn’t mean there weren’t surprises. Ben Max and Samar Khurshid of Gotham Gazette and Jarrett Murphy of City Limits talk about Mayor de Blasio’s mandate, Nicole Malliotakis’s performance, and the results of Council races and ballot questions. They also look ahead at the big stories in New York City policy and politics likely to make headlines as 2017 ends and a new term starts.