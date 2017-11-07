Key Races in City and Their Impact on the State: Headlines for Election Day

“I cannot wait tomorrow night to look at all the shocked faces when you become the next mayor.”

–former Gov. George Pataki to Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis

The Races to Watch on Election Day

Gotham Gazette

“In Manhattan, District Attorney Cy Vance, a Democrat, is seeking reelection while facing blowback for campaign contributions linked to cases he declined to prosecute involving disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, members of the Trump family, and Mayor de Blasio. Vance will be the only name on the ballot for Manhattan D.A., but Marc Fliedner, a progressive former Brooklyn prosecutor who ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for Brooklyn DA earlier this year, is waging an assertive write-in campaign, which is attracting some buzz. Fliedner is a long-shot, but he moved to a Manhattan apartment and has a lot of social media attention on his campaign.”

Did Donald Trump Cast an Absentee Ballot in Today’s Race?

NY1

“We found that the Trump thought ahead, filling out an absentee ballot application with the city’s board elections, signing and dating it Oct. 19. As a reason, he checked the box that he would be absent from the city on Election Day. First Lady Melania Trump did the same, handwriting her form.”

The Statewide Significance of Election 2017

City & State

“If Astorino is knocked out of office in Westchester County, the outcome would reverberate across the state. That’s because he has long been the Republican Party’s best hope at beating Gov. Andrew Cuomo, especially after Astorino won a relatively strong 41 percent of the vote against the governor in the 2014 general election. Cuomo, who’s seen as a potential presidential contender in 2020, would see his national hopes improved with a commanding victory as he seeks a third term as governor in 2018 – and having Astorino out of the picture would likely help. Latimer, meanwhile, could join a number of state lawmakers leaving vacant seats in Albany, and his Hudson Valley district could potentially be a toss-up. Other state lawmakers – including Democratic state Sen. Ruben Diaz Sr. and Assembly members Francisco Moya and Mark Gjonaj – are all but guaranteed to win seats in the New York City Council, while Republican Assembly members – including McLaughlin and Chad Lupinacci, who’s running for Huntington town supervisor – could leave additional vacancies to be filled in 2018.”

Church Killing Spree Reignites Push for DV Gun Ban

The New York Daily News

“Following Sunday’s Texas church massacre, a Manhattan lawmaker says it’s time for the GOP-controlled State Senate to pass legislation that would help keep guns away from domestic abusers. State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) is calling on Senate leaders to finally take action on bills he’s introduced that would enable police to remove firearms from the premises of domestic violence incidents and give judges the power to seize an individual’s firearms if they pose a significant risk to themselves or others.”

Anthony Weiner, One-Time Democratic Star, Goes to Prison

The New York Post

“The disgraced ex-congressman arrived at about 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass. to serve his 21-month prison sentence after he pled guilty to sexting with a 15-year-old girl. He was driven onto the prison grounds by his brother Jason in a black Mercedes-Benz hatchback with Florida plates. The car exited the grounds about 10 minutes later.”

Inside the Queens Machine

WNYC

