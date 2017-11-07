Casting Ballots, Greeting Voters and Waiting for Numbers: Candidates’ Election-Day Schedules

6:00 AM – 10:00 AM — Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley does voter outreach at P.S. 49

63-60 80th Street, Middle Village, Queens.

7:10 AM — Assemblywoman and Republican mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis votes. P.S. 8, (Shirlee Soloman School), 112 Lindenwood Road, Staten Island. Immediately after casting her vote Assemblywoman Malliotakis will hold a media availability in front of the school.

7:30 AM — Mayor de Blasio and First Lady McCray vote. Park Slope Library, 431 6th Ave., Brooklyn.

7:00 AM — Comptroller Scott Stringer, casts ballot. 81 New Street, Manhattan.

8:00 AM — Stringer campaigns on the Upper West Side. PS 163, 163 W. 97th Street, Manhattan.

8:00 AM — Malliotakis greets patrons and eats breakfast. Andrew’s Diner, 4160 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island.

8:00 AM — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. votes. Tweed Courthouse. 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

8:05 AM — Malliotakis is interviewed. Joe Piscopo Show, 970AM-the Answer

8:30 AM — Councilwoman Margaret Chin visits poll site at P.S. 234 with Councilmember Mark Levine. 292 Greenwich St., Manhattan.

8:35 AM — De Blasio and McCray greet residents in Brooklyn. Flatbush Ave & Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn.

9:30 AM — Reform Party mayoral candidate Sal Albanese casts his ballot. Susan Wagner High School, 1200 Manor Road, Staten Island.

9:30 AM — Malliotakis greets shoppers. Shop Rite of Hylan Blvd., 2424 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island.

9:30 AM — Vance campaigns with Reverend Al Taylor. Esplanade Gardens, 129 West 147 Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — City Council Candidate Justin Brannan votes at Shore Hill Housing. 9000 Shore Road, Brooklyn.

10:15 AM – 5:00 PM Brannan greets voters at Shore Hill Housing. 9000 Shore Road, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM — Chin visits poll site P.S. 130 with Councilmember Corey Johnson. 143 Baxter St, Manhattan.

11:00 AM — Malliotakis visits with seniors. Arrochar Senior Center, 85 Jerome Ave, Staten Island.

11:00 AM — Crowley votes at P.S. 113, 7823 87th Street, Glendale, Queens.

11:30 AM — Vance serves lunch to seniors. Educational Alliance’s Manny Cantor Center. 197 East Broadway, Manhattan.

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM — Crowley does voter outreach at P.S. 49, 63-60 80th Street, Middle Village, Queens.

12:20 PM — Malliotakis greets shoppers, Stop & Shop, 66 Myrtle Ave., Queens.

12:30 PM — De Blasio greets residents on the Upper West Side. Broadway & W 72nd Street,

Manhattan.

1:10 PM — Malliotakis greets shoppers, Stop & Shop, 34-51 48th St., Queens.

1:30 PM – De Blasio greets residents in Harlem. Lenox Ave & W 125th St., Manhattan.

2:30 PM — Malliotakos campaigns with City Council candidate John Cerini. Meeting at St. Frances De Chantal School, 2962 Harding Ave., Bronx.

2:00 PM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito votes. P.S. 102, 315 East 113th Street, Manhattan.

2:00 PM — Councilwoman Margaret Chin votes at Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women, 81 New St., Manhattan.

3:30 PM — De Blasio Appears on WSNR 620AM

3:50 PM — De Blasio Appears on LaMega 97.9 FM

4:00 PM — Malliotakis greets voters. Lexington Avenue & 110th St., Manhattan.

4:45 PM — Malliotakis greets shoppers with City Council candidate Rebecca Harary. Morton Williams supermarket, 1211 Madison Ave., Manhattan.

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM — Brannan greets voters outside the 77th Street R Train Station

6:00 PM — Malliotakis greets shoppers with City Council candidate John Quaglione. Foodtown of Bay Ridge, 9105-27 3rd Ave, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM — Malliotakis greets shoppers with City Council candidate Steve Saperstein. Gourmanoff Supermarket, 1029 Brighton Beach Ave., Brooklyn.

7:15 PM – 9:00 PM — Brannan greets voters at Shore Hill Housing, 9000 Shore Road, Brooklyn.

8 PM — Albanese election night party at Giovanni’s Trattoria, 3800 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island.

9:00 PM — Malliotakis Election Night event. William Vale Hotel, 111 North 12th Street, Brooklyn.

9:00 PM — Stringer hosts Election Night Party. Treadwell Park Downtown, 301 South End Avenue, Manhattan.

9:00 PM — Brannan election-night party. Cebu, 8801 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn.

9:00 PM — Crowley election-night party at Woodhaven House,

6398 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park, Queens.

9:30 PM — De Blasio Campaign Election Night Event. Brooklyn Museum, 878 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn.