De Blasio Surrogates Hit the Streets as Malliotakis Hits Mayor Over Donors: Schedule for Nov. 3

10:30 AM — GOP Mayoral nominee Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis holds news conference (“Hang a For Sale Sign on City Hall”). East Side (Centre Street) of City Hall just North of the vehicle entrance gate, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at Council Member Andy King’s Veterans Day Celebration. Riverbay Corp, 135 Einstein Loop, Bronx.

11:00 AM – De Blasio surrogate Assembly Member Hyndman visits SNAP Innovative Senior Center. SNAP Innovative Senior Center, 80-45 Winchester Blvd., Queens.

11:00 AM – De Blasio surrogate Council Member Williams visits Philip Howard Senior Association. Philip Howard Senior Association, 1655 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts press conference to release an audit of the Board of Elections. David N. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street, 5th Floor South, Manhattan.

11:15 AM – Governor Cuomo makes an announcement. Moinian, Hudson Park and Boulevard, New York.

11:30 AM – De Blasio surrogate Council Member Williams visits Remsen Neighborhood Senior Center. Remsen Neighborhood Senior Center, 3304 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn.

11:30 AM – Malliotakis visits Senior Center with City Council Candidate Steve Saperstein. Luna Park Senior Center, 2880 West 12th Street, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM – De Blasio surrogate Council Member Williams visits Midwood Senior Center. Midwood Senior Center, 4815 Avenue I, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM — Malliotakis visits Senior Center with City Council Candidate John Quaglione. 9941 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at Clinton Hill AARP Chapter Monthly Meeting. Emmanuel Baptist Church, 279 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – Mark-Viverito accepts award at the NYC YouthBuild Awards Rally. City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1:30 PM — Malliotakis greets shoppers. Target, 6401 18th Ave., Brooklyn.

2:00 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at 2nd Annual Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) Board Leaders Convening. Time Warner Corporate Headquarters, One Time Warner Center, 10th Floor, Manhattan.

3:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio holds media availability. 1 Police Plaza, Manhattan.

Approximately 4:30PM – De Blasio attends security briefing, 1 Police Plaza, Manhattan.

4:30 PM — Malliotakis greets commuters in front of Staten Island Ferry Terminal (Manhattan side). 4 Whitehall Street, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Malliotakis addresses Pushing the Limits Gala. Raymour & Flanigan, Gateway Center Mall, 501 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn.

8:00 PM – Malliotakis meets residents. Taino Towers, 221 E 122nd Street, Manhattan.