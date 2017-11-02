Malliotakis Gets Endorsement, De Blasio Hosts Town Hall: Schedule for Nov. 2

Approximately 7:35 AM – Mayor de Blasio appears Live on WPIX’s Morning News.

8:15 AM— Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican nominee for mayor, greets voters. Second Avenue Subway Station, 72nd Street & 2nd Avenue, Manhattan.

Approximately 8:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio appears Live on NPR’s Morning Edition.

9:30 AM — Malliotakis addresses New York Hispanic Clergy Organization Breakfast, 1437 Longfellow Avenue, Bronx.

9:30 PM — Malliotakis addresses Kings County Conservative Party Dinner. Tre Fontane, 222 Avenue U, Brooklyn.

9:30 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at Agudath Israel of America Annual Legislative Breakfast. Bernstein Private Wealth Management, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan.

Approximately 10:30 AM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña and Mayor Bill de Blasio visit Stuyvesant High School. No press allowed. Afterward, they meet with the media. 345 Chambers Street, Manhattan.

10:30 AM — Malliotakis attends Q&A Clergy Breakfast. Amy Ruth’s, 113 W 116th St., Manhattan.

11:30 AM — Malliotakis appears on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show (93.9 FM and AM 820)

11:30 AM — Governor Cuomo and Puerto Rican Governor Rosselló conduct aerial tour of areas impacted by Superstorm Sandy. No press allowed.

12:00 PM — Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodriguez, elected officials, and transportation advocates call on the City of New York to install pedestrian safety bollards along sidewalks in key areas with high pedestrian volume and other pedestrian safety measures to prevent potential attacks in New York City.

12:15 PM — Malliotakis visits with seniors. Corsi House Senior Center, 307 E 116th St., Manhattan.

12:30 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at Israel Bonds Insurance Division Luncheon. The St. Regis New York, 2 East 55th Street, Manhattan.

1:15 PM — Governor Cuomo Meets with Governor Rosselló. 633 3rd Ave., Manhattan. No press allowed.

2:00 PM — Malliotakis receives MTA-PBA endorsement. Details TBD.

2:15 PM Governor Cuomo and Governor Rosselló make an announcement. 633 3rd Avenue, 38th Floor Manhattan.

5:30 PM — Bronx Borough President Hearing on Jerome Ave Rezoning. 851 Grand Concourse, Room 600, Bronx.

5:30 PM — Upper Manhattan clergy and community leaders endorse Malliotakis. 112 Dyckman St., Manhattan.

6:10 PM — Malliotakis attends St. Francis Pantry Gala, Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito hosts East Harlem Rezoning Community Forum. Taino Towers Gymnasium, 240 East 123rd Street, Manhattan.

6:50 PM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Accepts Blue Cloud Award on Behalf of Governor Cuomo at China Institute Gala. Cipriani, 25 Broadway, Manhattan.

7:45 PM — Malliotakis addresses Ridgewood Property Owners Civic Association meeting. Ridgewood Older Adult Center, 59-14 70th Ave, Queens

8:45 PM — Malliotakis addresses Candidates Night. Bowne Park Civic Assoc. & the Broadway-Flushing Homeowners’ Assoc., 25-33 154th St., Queens.