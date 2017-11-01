Terror Attack Confirmed: Malliotakis Says Stop CFB Payments to de Blasio: Headlines for Nov. 1

“New Yorkers are resilient. And our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence, an act meant to immediate us.”

–Mayor de Blasio

* * * *

De Blasio Leads City Response to Bike-Lane Terror Strike

WNYC

“Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the rampage a terrorist attack and federal law enforcement authorities were leading the investigation. Investigators discovered handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck that indicated allegiance to the Islamic State, two law enforcement officials said. But investigators had not uncovered evidence of any direct or enabling ties between Mr. Saipov and ISIS and were treating the episode as a case of an ‘inspired’ attacker, two counterterrorism officials said. Mr. de Blasio said at a news conference, ‘Based on information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.'”

* * * *

Defense Lawyers Attack De Blasio Accuser

PoliticoNY

“In an effort to discredit the government’s star witness in the corruption trial of former hedge fund executive Murray Huberfeld and former Department of Corrections officers union leader Norman Seabrook, defense attorneys on Tuesday argued that Jona Rechnitz received no special consideration from Mayor Bill de Blasio and his aides in return for campaign donations, despite his claims otherwise.”

* * * *

GOP Nominee Wants Mayor’s Public Campaign Financing Withheld

NY Daily News

“Republican mayoral hopeful Nicole Malliotakis called on the Campaign Finance Board to take back Mayor de Blasio’s millions in matching funds after one of his contributors testified he’d made straw donations in 2013. ‘I think that if the Campaign Finance Board wants to maintain the trust of the public, if they want to maintain the trust of the taxpayers — who are the ones who are paying for matching funds in city races — … then they owe it to the taxpayers of New York City to freeze the money now,’ Malliotakis said Tuesday, a week before the election.”

* * * *

Rage Against the Machine in Queens

WNYC

“New York City is the birthplace of the political machine. [Defenders] said the machine brought new immigrants in to the political process, offering them the types of jobs and social services they couldn’t get anywhere else. All in exchange for their vote. Reformers saw this as a corrupt bargain. … In Queens, the modern machine is a much different creature. This story explains how it’s organized, who runs the show and how three lawyers who work on Long Island effect political power across the borough. It’s also a lesson in how the machine and the Board of Elections use the technicalities of election law to make City Council candidates like Erycka Montoya jump through hoops.”

* * * *

De Blasio’s Record on Inequality

Gotham Gazette

“Whether it’s affordable housing, sustainability, economic development, community infrastructure, or education, the administration has sought to build equity, though de Blasio has at times been accused of not going far enough by those who had immense expectations of him. Tellingly, under de Blasio, the annual Mayor’s Management Report, which is mandated by law and details the accomplishments of more than 40 city agencies on hundreds of performance indicators, included for the first time evaluations of agency efforts for their ‘focus on equity.'”