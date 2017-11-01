Mayor on National TV After Attack; Final Debate Tonight: Official Schedules for November 1

Approximately 7:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio appears on Live on CNN’s New Day, Manhattan.

Approximately 8:00 AM – De Blasio appears on CBS’ This Morning, Manhattan.

8:25 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican nominee for mayor, appears on the Joe Piscopo Radio Show 970AM – The Answer.

8:30 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers keynote address at City & State “On Immigration” event. Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place, Manhattan.

Approximately 8:40 AM – De Blasio appears on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Manhattan.

6:00 PM — Malliotakis attends New York Immigration Coalition Pre-Debate Reception. CUNY Graduate Center, Room 8304, 365 5th Ave., Manhattan.

6:00 PM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Council Member Daniel Dromm and Borough President Melinda Katz to host public meeting with parents on combating cyberbullying. Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Boulevard, Kew Gardens, Queens.

6:15 PM – Lieutenant Governor Hochul Attends the Asia Game Changer Awards and Gala Dinner. Cipriani, 25 Broadway, Manhattan.

6:30 PM – Stringer attends SOMOS “Pro Puerto Rico” dinner. Terrace On the Park, 52-11 111th Street, Flushing, Queens.

6:30 PM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña attends Town Hall meeting of District 2’s Community Education Council. MS 260 Clinton School, 10 East 15th Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – De Blasio, Malliotakis and independent mayoral candidate Bo Dietl participates in the second and final General Election Mayoral Debate. CUNY Graduate Center, 365 5th Avenue, Manhattan. TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55 (Spanish); Radio: 1010 WINS, NewsRadio 880

7:15 PM – Lieutenant Governor Hochul Celebrates Womankind at 35th Anniversary Benefit Gala. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Hangar 2, Pier 86, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, Manhattan.

8:45 PM — Malliotakis attends Malliotakis for Mayor debate fundraiser. Empire Steak House, 237 W 54th St., Manhattan.