Some Call it Halloween, Others ‘Special Person Day’: Official Schedules for Oct. 31

9:15 AM – Chancellor Fariña will celebrate “Special Person Day” with a 3-K For All class. Children will dress up as their role models and do art projects with their parents. PAL World of Creative Experiences, 280 Livonia Avenue, Brooklyn.

10:00 AM — Republican mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis addresses Annual Meeting of the Brooklyn Board of Realtors. 28 Village Rd North, Brooklyn.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Finance will hold a hearing on multiple items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises will hold a hearing on multiple zoning items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – First Lady McCray, Public Advocate James and Human Rights Commissioner Malalis hold a rally to celebrate the effective date of the City’s salary history ban. New York City will be the first jurisdiction in the nation to fully enforce a law prohibiting public and private employers from inquiring about job seekers’ salary history during the hiring process. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

10:30 AM — The City Council Committee on Land Use will hold a hearing on items reported out of subcommittee. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — Federal Court to Hear Arguments in Reform Party Mayoral Candidate Sal Albanese’s Lawsuit to Gain November 1st Debate Stage. US District Court, Eastern District, Judge Raymond Dearie’s Courtroom, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM — Malliotakis hosts news conference will discuss Bill de Blasio’s “ethically challenged fundraising activities” and the NYC CFB’s fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of New York City.” In front of NYC Campaign Finance Board offices, 100 Church Street, Manhattan.

12:30 PM – Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement at a senior housing development regarding his expanded plan to build and protect 300,000 affordable homes. 2629 Cropsey Avenue (7th Fl, Community Room), Brooklyn.

12:30 PM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito hosts pre-stated press conference. Red Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — City Council Stated Meeting. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

2:30 PM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Participates in Halloween Celebration with Patients of Cohen Children’s Medical Center, 269-01 76th Avenue, Queens.

3:30 PM — Malliotakis greets ghosts & goblins at 23rd Annual Haunted Halloween Walk. Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road & 68th Street, Brooklyn.

4:30 PM — Malliotakis greets ghosts & goblins at Halloween Hoopla. Bloomingdale Park, Ramona Avenue & Lenevar Avenue, Staten Island.

5:45 PM — Malliotakis continues her outreach to the ghosts & goblins community at the City Island Halloween Parade. Hawkins Park, 281 City Island Avenue, Bronx.

6:30 PM – The Mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray will march in the Park Slope Halloween Parade. 7th Avenue & 14th Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn.

7:30 PM — Malliotakis participates in Howard Beach & Lindenwood Civic Assoc. Candidates Forum. St Helen Catholic Academy, 83-09 157 Avenue, Queens.