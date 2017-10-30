De Blasio Feels the Bern as Albanese Calls for Special Prosecutor: Campaign Schedule for Oct. 30

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory citywide in effect until 2:00 PM.

7:40 AM — Assemblywoman and Republican mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis is interviewed on Len Berman in the Morning, WOR Radio-710 AM.

9:15 AM – Senator Schumer and Mayor de Blasio Hold Press Conference. Grand Central Terminal

Restaurant Level, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – De Blasio delivers remarks at Know Your Value Conference with Mika Brzezinski. Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – First Lady McCray participatea in a press conference hosted by The National Institute for Reproductive Health that will honor City leaders for their work to advance policies that protect women’s reproductive rights. The First Lady will be joined by Health Commissioner Dr. Bassett, Public Advocate James and Andrea Miller, the President of NIRH. The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Education will hold an oversight hearing on DOE response to incidents of bullying. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here. Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito delivers opening remarks and schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers testimony.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on General Welfare and the Committee on Women’s Issues will hold a joint hearing on multiple items. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Public Safety will hold a hearing on multiple items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — Reform Party mayoral candidate Albanese calls on Governor Cuomo to appoint special prosecutor to investigate de Blasio corruption. Outside Governor Cuomo’s NYC Office, 633 Third Ave in Manhattan.

11:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Fire and Criminal Justice Services will hold a hearing on requiring the Department of Correction to submit regular reports regarding investigations on the use of force by correction officers on individuals in DOC custody. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM — New York City Council Members and environmental justice advocates will gather at City Hall Monday to call on Mayor de Blasio to implement a stronger energy efficiency policy that will require building owners to reduce all types of energy usage, including electricity, not just fossil fuels, while protecting affordable housing and protecting good union jobs. Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

12:30 PM — The City Council Committee on Consumer Affairs will hold a hearing on nightlife security and the repeal of the New York City Cabaret Law. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Parks and Recreation will hold a hearing on the co-naming of 70 thoroughfares and public places. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:30 PM — The City Council Committee on Immigration will hold a hearing on multiple items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Environmental Protection will hold a hearing on multiple items. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:30 PM — The City Council Committee on Housing and Buildings will hold a hearing on multiple items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

3:00 PM — Mark-Viverito speaks at Local 3 Contract Rally. 42nd Street and Broadway, Manhattan.

4:30 PM – De Blasio delivers remarks at a Local 3 IBEW rally for a fair contract. 42nd Street & Broadway, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Comptroller Scott Stringer attends and Mark-Viverito receives award at The Center for Popular Democracy Gala. Gibney Dance Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, 53A Chambers Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – De Blasio and First Lady McCray Rally with Senator Bernie Sanders. Terminal 5, 610 W. 56th Street, Manhattan.

7:30 PM — Malliotakis participates in North Shore Towers Candidates Forum. North Shore Towers, 27240 Grand Central Pkwy, Queens.

8:30 PM — Malliotakis attends Road to Victory Fundraiser. Republic Astoria, 33-29 Astoria Blvd

Queens. (Closed to media)

8:30 PM – De Blasio delivers remarks at the 50th anniversary of the annual Restore Brooklyn benefit. . Cipriani, 110 E 42nd Street, Manhattan.