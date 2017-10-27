Bill’s Bundler Testifies, Malliotakis Eyes Property Taxes: Campaign Headlines for Oct. 27

“I was the yes man. I always gave money, as long as I could get results.”

–Jona Rechnitz, former de Blasio donor, on his role in the mayor’s circle

* * * *

De Blasio Donor’s Testimony Clashes With Mayor’s Assertions

PoliticoNY

“Rechnitz said he’d given hundreds of thousands of dollars to de Blasio’s campaign in exchange for an explicit promise from Offinger that he and his friends would have influence and access at City Hall. Those allegations, kept under seal for months, were part of now-closed state and federal investigations into de Blasio’s fundraising. De Blasio has strongly denied that he ever provided favors to Rechnitz or any other donor. Rechnitz’s testimony, if true, contradicts the mayor’s statements.”

* * * *

Cuomo’s Stat Sheet on MTA Funding

City & State

“As New York City’s aging subway system faces increasing delays, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken a hit in the polls. In response, he’s tried to improve the situation by installing new leadership, putting together task forces and coming out in support of congestion pricing. Of course, the governor has had six and a half years to address the infrastructure issues. So on his watch, how much has the state spent on – or taken funds away from – the Metropolitan Transportation Authority? Critics claim Cuomo has continued a long-standing Albany tradition of raiding or cutting revenue from the MTA. Here are the highlights …”

* * * *

Deep Divisions Over the Potential and Perils of a Con Con

The New York Times

“In New York’s case, however, the changes to the State Constitution could be profound, as could the impact on the inner workings of Albany and beyond. Ethics reform, sweeping changes to the judiciary, easing the stranglehold of power exerted by the governor and legislative leaders — all of it would be fair game for consideration. But it is that freedom that terrifies some groups, many of them unions that fear that such a free-for-all could enable anti-labor forces to undermine collective bargaining rights, or gut pensions. Potential rollbacks of personal freedoms — from abortion rights to the Second Amendment — have galvanized opponents on the left and the right, as have concerns about protections for the environment and public education.”

* * * *

Stringer Fleshes Out Comments on Rikers Closure, NYCHA Apartment Sales

Gotham Gazette

“Conventional wisdom is that Stringer will handily win a second term on November 7, as he has the full backing of the Democratic establishment and significant fundraising and name recognition advantages over Faulkner and the other candidates who will be on the ballot: Libertarian Party nominee Alex Merced and Green Party nominee Julia Willebrand. During the hourlong debate, broadcast on NY1 television and WNYC radio, Stringer mostly played it safe and defended his record, at times, especially early on, barely reacting as Faulkner criticized him from an adjacent podium. But in a handful of moments Stringer said especially newsworthy or curious things, taking positions or making statements worthy of follow-up. ”

* * * *

Malliotakis Vows Property Tax Reform, Offers Few Details

The New York Post

“A coalition of landlords and organizations is suing the city under the banner of Tax Equity Now NY in a class-action suit that claims the city’s property tax system is racially biased and favors the rich over the working- and middle-class. Malliotakis said Thursday she would place a cap on the amount of property taxes the city could collect annually and would convene a bi-partisan commission to examine the issue within the first months of her tenure.”