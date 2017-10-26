Data Drop: Who are the Top Donors in Campaign 2017?

Edwin J. Torres Mayoral Photo Office

It’s less than two weeks from Election Day, and campaign 2017 is shaping up to be one of the cheapest in modern New York City history.

According to the latest figures from the Campaign Finance Board website, just over $41 million has been spent by campaigns so far this year. While that number will increase as the bills from last-ditch campaigning roll in, this year’s total tab looks certain to be less than any citywide election in 20 years—even if you take Mike Bloomberg out of the equation.

In 2013, $122 million was spent. Leaving Bloomberg’s money aside, the spending in 2001, 2005 and 2009 was $95 million, $62 million and $71 million, respectively. You have to go as far back as 1997, when candidates spent only $37 million, to find a lower amount than our current race has generated.

But that doesn’t mean some individual donors have not been very generous. More than 1,500 people have given the $4,950 maximum to a citywide candidate. Thirteen intermediaries have gathered more than $50,000 in donations each.

And a few donors have stood out. Based on a review of contributions to candidates in amounts of $1,000 or greater, here are the ten individual donors who, according to the CFB’s database, have made the biggest cumulative impact this cycle: