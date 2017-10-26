City Hall Rally, GOP Nominee Talks Taxes, De Blasio Team Does Brooklyn: Official Schedules for Oct. 26

9:15 AM — Governor Cuomo makes an announcement. John F. Kennedy International Airport, Building 145, Sheltair Terminal, Jamaica, Queens.

9:30-10:30 AM — Rally urging ICE to use prosecutorial discretion to allow Noel Lopez Reyes—whose son has a severe form of spina bifida but who is set to be deported as soon as today—to remain with his family. ICE New York Field Office, 26 Federal Plaza # 500, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Tenants and advocates Rally for Certificate of No Harassment Legislation. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

10:00 AM —The City Council Committee on Juvenile Justice holds an oversight hearing on reentry programs for formerly incarcerated youth. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Transportation holds an oversight hearing on the private bus industry in New York City. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — Public meeting of the New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB). Joseph A. O’Hare, S.J. Board Room, CFB office, 100 Church Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan. (If you plan to attend, please RSVP by calling 212-409-1800. Building security requires all visitors to provide photo identification before entering. )

10:00 AM – Transportation Commissioner Trottenberg, NYPD Chief Chan, TLC Commissioner Joshi, Commissioner for the Aging Corrado, and DYCD Deputy Commissioner Haskell announce the return of Vision Zero’s “Dusk and Darkness” safety campaign, which addresses the traditional upturn in pedestrian-involved crashes associated with darker fall and winter evenings. Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM – Social Services Commissioner Banks and Food Policy Director Turk join Reverend A.R. Bernard for a tour of the Christian Cultural Center’s Food Pantry, which is supported by the New York City Food Assistance Collaborative. Christian Cultural Center, 716 Chester Street, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM — The City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises holds a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM – NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing the launch of its Heart Health Center, focusing on one-stop, multidisciplinary outpatient care for heart failure patients. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, 451 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM – First Lady McCray, Deputy Mayor Dr. Palacio and Health Commissioner Dr. Bassett make an announcement about opioids. Maimonides Medical Center, 4802 10th Avenue, Main Lobby, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM — Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis holds news conference on property taxes with City Councilman Joe Borelli. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

11:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Land Use holds a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:45 AM – Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement about his expanded plan to build and protect 300,000 affordable homes. 309 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Economic Development holds a hearing on several items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

12:00 PM – NYCHA Chair and CEO Olatoye and HUD Regional Administrator Patton celebrate the opening of the first federally funded Jobs Plus Center in New York City. Jobs Plus at Penn Wortman, 425 New Lots Avenue, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM – NYC Emergency Management holds a press conference announcing the installation of a six-foot high water mark sign, as part of the High Water Mark Initiative. Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, 3001 West 37th Street, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM — Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio, Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell and Department of Social Services Commissioner Steve Banks launch a Homelessness Prevention Initiative at Catholic Charities in East New York. 3060 Fulton Street, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – The Department of Finance provides information on rent reduction benefits and homeowner tax breaks for senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities. Brooklyn Public Library, Flatbush Branch, 22 Linden Boulevard, 2nd floor, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Recovery and Resiliency holds an oversight hearing on the update on resiliency projects in New York City. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:30 PM – De Blasio deliver remarks at a press conference with USCM members and civil rights leaders. Gracie Mansion, East 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

1:30 PM — Senator Jeff Klein announces $995,000 in funding for the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center. Hunts Point Cooperative Market, 355 Food Center Drive, Bronx.

2:00 PM — Malliotakis attends New York Times Editorial Board Meeting. The New York Times Building, 242 West 41st Street, New York.

2:00 PM – Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit holds office hours with Brooklyn Borough President Adams to provide assistance with health insurance enrollment, rent freeze programs and other housing services. BBH Tourism Office,209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn.

2:30 PM – Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff hosts “Brooklyn at Work: Community-Based Solutions on Youth Employment and Career Readiness” with NYC Center for Youth Employment Executive Director Fischer, DYCD Associate Commissioner of Youth Workforce Development White and leading local funders, employers and community-based program providers. Brooklyn at Work: Community-Based Solutions on Youth Employment and Career Readiness

Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn.

3:00 PM – Sanitation Commissioner Garcia, Council Member Reynoso and Council Minority Leader Matteo kick off curbside electronic waste collection in North Brooklyn. Brooklyn District 1 Garage, 161 Varick Avenue, Brooklyn.

3:00 PM ­­– Housing Recovery Operations Director Peterson leads Council Member Deutsch and members of the Board of Standards & Appeals on a tour of Build It Back construction projects in Sheepshead Bay. Brown Street & Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn.

3:30 PM – International Affairs Commissioner Abeywardena, DEP Deputy Commissioner Elardo, and United Nations officials tour the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant to showcase NYC’s leadership on the Global Goals for sustainable development. Newtown Creek Visitor Center, 329 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn.

3:30 PM – Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl tours affordable artist workspace and participate in a collaborative artmaking project at Spaceworks. Williamsburgh Library, 240 Division Avenue, Floor 2, Brooklyn.

4:30 PM – Deputy Mayor Buery, DYCD Commissioner Chong and Council Member Eugene tour one of 11 new Beacon programs. P.S. 6 Norma Adams Clemons Academy, 43 Snyder Avenue, Brooklyn.

4:30 PM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina delivers remarks at College Board Forum. New York Hilton Midtown – Grand Ballroom, 1335 6th Avenue, Manhattan. (Media interested in attending the College Board Forum should RSVP to jrios@collegeboard.org.)

5:00 PM – NYC Open Data Director Webber delivers a free training for those interested in learning how to access and download City data using the NYC Open Data Portal. Central Library, Info Commons Lab, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn.

5:00 PM – The Mayor’s Office of Housing Recovery Operations hosts a Flood Insurance Information and Counseling Event with the Center for NYC Neighborhoods and the New York Legal Assistance Group, co-presented by Council Member Maisel, State Senator Persaud and Assembly Member Williams. NYC Build It Back Brooklyn Service Center, 1380 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn.

6:00 PM — Malliotakis attends Citizens Union’s Awards Dinner. Pierre Hotel, 2 E 61st Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Malliotakis addresses Operation Equivalency Gala. Taino Towers Crystal Ballroom, 240 E 123rd Street, New York.

7:30 PM – De Blasio and Council Member Brad Lander participate in a town hall meeting with residents of Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Waterfront, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park and Kensigton. William Alexander Middle School, 350 5th Avenue, Brooklyn.

7:35 PM — Malliotakis participates in Whitestone Candidates Night. Grace Episcopal Church, 14-15 Clintonville Street, Queens.

8:30 PM — Malliotakis addresses Juniper Valley Civic Association Meeting. Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy, 61-21 71st Street, Queens.

9:30 PM — Malliotakis attends Kaloidis Name Day Celebration. Terrace On the Park, 52-11 111th Street, Flushing, Queens.