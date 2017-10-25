A Nearly Overwhelming Number of City Hall Events in Brooklyn: Official Schedules for Oct. 25

8:30 AM – The Department of Consumer Affairs distributes the Workers’ Bill of Rights and information for paid care workers at six subway station during the morning commute. Starts at Rockaway Park Subway Station in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

8:30 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at Asian Americans for Equality 10th Annual Asian American Community Development Conference. Helen & Martin Kimmel Center for University Life, New York University, 60 Washington Square South, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Stringer delivers remarks at New York Urban League Program Overview Breakfast. Viacom HQ, 1515 Broadway, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – First Lady Chirlane McCray, Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett and Schools Deputy Chancellor Elizabeth Rose visit the Brooklyn College Academy mindfulness center, funded through ThriveNYC’s Mental Health by Design. Brooklyn College Academy, 350 Coney Island Avenue, Fourth Floor, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM – Schools Chancellor Fariña makes an announcement about translation services for families. P.S. 186, 7601 19th Avenue, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM – Cultural Affairs Commissioner Finkelpearl meets with students and staff, visits classrooms, and discusses ongoing creative projects with student artists at one of four Turnaround Arts schools in Brooklyn. P.S. 284 Gregory Jackson School, 213 Osborn Street, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM – Stringer visits Casabe Houses for the Elderly. Casabe Houses for the Elderly, 150 East 121st Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – NYC Health + Hospitals holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announces the expansion of its Gotham Health ambulatory care services. NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health at Bushwick, 335 Central Avenue, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM – Stringer visits Leonard Covello Senior Center. Leonard Covello Senior Center, 312 East 109th Street, Manhattan.

12:30 PM – International Affairs Commissioner Abeywardena speaks with NYC Junior Ambassadors program participants about the connection between NYC and the United Nations, and the role that young people can play in solving pressing global issues starting in their own neighborhoods. Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy, 5404 Tilden Avenue, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM – Schools Chancellor Fariña and ACS Commissioner David Hansell visit a Close to Home program. Passages Academy at the Belmont School, 619 Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio will visit the City Hall In Your Borough Resource Fair. Brooklyn College Student Center, 2705 Campus Road (entrance on Amersfort Place), 2nd Floor, Brooklyn.

3:00 PM – De Blasio makes announcement. 475 Kent Avenue, 9th Floor, Brooklyn.

3:00 PM – TLC Vision Zero Outreach Team Safety Visit to For-Hire Vehicle Base. Flex Express Corp., 1266 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn.

3:15 PM – Deputy Mayor Glen and Brooklyn Borough President Adams tour distillery. Van Brunt Stillhouse, 6 Bay Street, Brooklyn.

4:00 PM – City Planning Commissioner Lago and Council Member Espinal Tours East New York

future NYPD Community Center, 127 Pennsylvania Avenue at Liberty Ave., Brooklyn.

4:00 PM — Governor Cuomo makes an announcement. Staten Island University Hospital, Regina McGinn Center, 475 Seaview Avenue, Staten Island.

6:00 PM – Farina attends meeting of the Panel for Educational Policy. Michael J. Petrides High School

715 Ocean Terrace, Staten Island.

6:00 PM – NYC Parks Bartlett Playground Public Input Session. 41 Whipple Street, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM – Community Emergency Response Team Training. Kings Plaza, Community Room, 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM – McCray delivers remarks at “Gender Equity Matters,” a public forum hosted by the New York City Commission on Gender Equity, joined by the Co-Chair of CGE Silda Palerm, and Chair of the New York City Commission on Human Rights Carmelyn P. Malalis. Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM – Stringer hosts Diwali celebration. Elmhurst Hospital, 79-01 Broadway, Elmhurst, Queens.

6:30 PM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at ‘In the Halls of Power: Women and the Future of Politics’ Panel. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan.

7:30 PM – Wednesday, State Senator Brad Hoylman and Council Member Corey Johnson join the Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC to host a phone bank for Bill de Blasio’s re-election campaign. 208 West 13th Street, Manhattan.