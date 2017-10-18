More Pressure on Vance and Comptroller Candidates Clash: Campaign Headlines for Oct. 18

“We don’t have to wait for it back. We just stop giving it to them.”

-Republican comptroller candidate Michel Faulkner on how New York City can rectify the disparity between what the city pays to the federal government and what it receives in services.

* * * *

Public Defenders Hit Dance for Unequal Justice

WNYC

“Ahmed is with a group called 5 Boro Defenders that’s now calling for DA Vance to resign. They’re not just upset about the Trump and Weinstein cases. Instead, they’re worried that Vance’s office isn’t serious enough about reforming the criminal justice system to make it less punitive for everyone. ‘In comparison to the other four boroughs it is more punitive and seeks incarceration more often than others,’ Ahmed claimed.”

* * * *

Malliotakis Unveils Third TV Ad

* * * *

Rodriguez Leads Speaker’s Race … At Least on Social Media

City & State

“New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez remains the top conversation driver on Twitter among the candidates for council speaker, but City Councilman Jumaane Williams gained ground on the frontrunner over the past two weeks.”

* * * *

Comptroller’s Debate Focuses Largely on Stringer’s Record

Gotham Gazette

“On Tuesday, Stringer and Faulkner competed in a debate largely focused on Stringer’s record over the past four years, with Faulkner accusing him of not being a tough enough watchdog and Stringer showcasing his record of accomplishments. Both advocated for their positions on a wide range of issues, from managing the many-billion-dollar public pension funds to monitoring the city’s ballooning budget, the potential impact of the Trump administration on the city’s finances, and what to do about the city’s public housing, NYCHA, and with the Rikers Island jail complex.”

Video of the debate is here.

* * * *

CCRB is Recommending Lighter Punishment Under de Blasio

PoliticoNY

“The Civilian Complaint Review Board has recommended the most severe punishment in only about 10 percent of substantiated cases over the last two years — down from a high of 70 percent during the Bloomberg administration. Under de Blasio, CCRB has more often suggested lighter punishments like training and the repetition of instructions and avoided recommending heavier punishments that could result in more severe disciplinary actions. The cases cover a wide variety of substantiated misconduct — from police chokeholds to excessive use of force to the use of obscenities.”