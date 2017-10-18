Ask a Candidate: What’s Your Take on the Con Con?

Matt Wade photography

City Limits asked the following question from redbike9 to all public advocate candidates:

What’s your position on the question that will be on the November 2017 ballot concerning a New York State Constitutional Convention?

Only Devin Balkind, the libertarian candidate for public advocate, answered directly: “I support the New York State Constitutional Convention.”

However, both Republican J.C. Polanco (he supports it) and incumbent Democrat Letitia James (she opposes it) provided answers at Monday night’s debate.

For more on the debate over a constitutional convention, read this.

