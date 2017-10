Data Drop: Misdemeanor Arrests in New York City, 2013-2017

Mayoral Photography Office

While Mayor de Blasio has achieved success, faced opposition and registered failures and on many issues during his first term, none played so large a role in his becoming mayor—or posed greater political risks through his tenure so far—as criminal justice. Read our article about his criminal justice record here, and see our timeline of events here.

The data below is compiled by City Limits from data provided by the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services. The 2017 data is through August so to make it comparable, we have provided six-month totals for March through August for each year.