Street-Naming for Cop Killed by Criminals, Vigil for Teenager Killed by Cop: Official Schedule for Sept. 27

Approximately 6:18 AM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito calls into Good Day New York to discuss Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

9:00 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts Comptroller’s M/WBE University Workshop. 1 Centre Street, 10th Floor, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks at the street naming for Sgt Paul Tuozzolo. Purdy Street and St. Raymonds Avenue, Bronx

12:00 PM — New York City Council Members Jumaane D. Williams (D-Brooklyn), Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn), Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn), Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (D-Queens), Inez Barron (D-Brooklyn), Andy King (D-Bronx), Annabel Palma (D-Bronx) and others participate in a “Kneel In,” taking a knee on the City Hall steps in solidarity with athletes around the country who have done so in protest of racial injustice, especially in policing. A brief press conference will follow, and the Council Members will also remain seated during the Pledge of Allegiance in Council Chambers. The Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

12:30 PM — Mark-Viverito hosts pre-stated meeting press conference. Red Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

1:15 AM – First Lady Chirlane McCray delivers remarks. Gay Men’s Health Crisis Headquarters, 446 West 33rd Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – DeBlasio visits resource fair. Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, 3940 Broadway, Manhattan.

1:30 PM — City Council Stated Meeting. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

3:00 PM – Stringer hosts meeting with Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. 1 Centre Street, Executive Boardroom, New York, NY

6:45 PM — Nicholas Heyward Sr. holds vigil for son, killed a age 13 by NYPD in ’94. Corner of Baltic and Hoyt Street, Brooklyn.

6:00 PM – The mayor and First Lady McCray deliver remarks at an Hispanic Heritage event at Gracie Mansion. 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – Stringer attends New York Communities for Change 8th Annual Gala. Genius HQ, 92 3rd Street, Brooklyn.