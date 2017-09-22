How to Help Mexico and Puerto Rico

USGS, NHC/NOAA

There are 334,000 Mexicans and 728,000 Puerto Ricans in New York City, and this week both populations have watched and heard stories of destruction in their homelands. While there are many ways to offer assistance, here are a few resources:

The Hispanic Federation is collecting money to help with recovery in Puerto Rico

The Mexican Red Cross is accepting donations to assist earthquake victims and has also posted an Amazon Wish List.

In addition, the de Blasio administration has set up collection points for donations to Puerto Rican storm victims. New, non-perishable, sealed, non-liquid donations of only the following:

· Diapers

· Baby food

· Batteries

· First Aid Supplies

· Feminine Hygiene Products

will be accepted during the hours of 7 am through 9 pm at these locations:

Manhattan

· Engine 91/ Ladder 11: 242 E. 111th Street, New York, NY 11220 (East Harlem)

· Engine 95/ Ladder 36: 29 Vermilyea Avenue, New York, NY 10033 (Inwood)

· Engine 28/ Ladder 11: 222 E. 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009 (Lower East Side)

Bronx

· EMS Station 26: 1264 Boston Road, Bronx NY 10456 (Morrisania)

· EMS Station 55: 3134 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451 (Melrose)

· Engine 64/ Ladder 47: 1214 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 (Castle Hill)

· Engine 83/ Ladder 29: 618 E. 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454 (Mott Haven/South Bronx)

Queens

· Engine 316: 27-12 Kearney Street, Queens, NY 11369 (East Elmhurst)

· Engine 289/ Ladder 138: 97-28 43rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11368 (Corona)

· Engine 307/ Ladder 154: 81-17 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11372 (Jackson Heights)

Brooklyn

· Engine 271/ Ladder 124: 392 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237 (Bushwick)

· Engine 277/ Ladder 112: 582 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (Bushwick)

· Engine 201/ Ladder 114: 5113 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220 ( Sunset Park)

· Engine 228: 436 39th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 (Sunset Park)

· Engine 218: 650 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (Bushwick)

Staten Island

· Engine 153/ Ladder 77: 74 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304 (Stapleton)

· Engine 157/ Ladder 80: 1573 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302 (Port Richmond)

· Ladder 79: 1189 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10310 (Port Richmond)



For updated information on earthquake activity, visit the U.S. Geological Survey. The latest information on tropical weather can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s website.