Freelance author Ese Olumhense appeared on Thursday’s Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC to discuss her story about the obstacles facing crime witness and victims who try to transfer to safer places within NYCHA. Give a listen:
City Limits (https://citylimits.org/2017/09/22/audio-city-limits-author-discusses-nycha-crime-witnesses-investigation/)
