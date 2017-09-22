Audio: City Limits Author Discusses NYCHA Crime Witnesses Investigation

Ese Olumhense

A police car exits St. Mary's Park Houses in the South Bronx. The area is served by NYPD Police Service Area (PSA) 7.

Freelance author Ese Olumhense appeared on Thursday’s Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC to discuss her story about the obstacles facing crime witness and victims who try to transfer to safer places within NYCHA. Give a listen:

