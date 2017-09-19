Malliotakis Continues Intense Campaign Pace as Immigrants and Pols Rally: Official Schedules for Sept. 19

9:00 AM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at ‘Moment of Truth’ immigration roundtable. Hispanic Federation, 55 Exchange Place, Manhattan.
10:30 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, GOP nominee for mayor, visits Senior Umbrella Network Meeting. Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center
1250 67th Street, Brooklyn.
11:30 AM — Malliotakis visits Bay Ridge Senior Center. 6935 4th Avenue, Brooklyn.
12:00 PM — Mark-Viverito attends rally in support of the DREAM Act with Latino members of Congress (Reps. Espaillat, Gutierrez, and Grijalva) and immigrant New Yorkers. Trump Tower, 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, Manhattan.
12:00 PM – Comptroller Scott Stringer tours local businesses with the Bayside Village Business Improvement District. Sterling Pharmacy, 38-01 Bell Boulevard, Bayside, Queens.
12:30 AM — Malliotakis visits Ft. Hamilton Senior Center. 9941 Ft. Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn.
2:30 PM — Malliotakis visits AARP Bay Ridge Chapter 3630 Meeting. Shore Hill Community Room, 9000 Shore Road, Brooklyn.
3:00 PM — Governor Cuomo delivers remarks at Healthcare Press Conference. Governor’s Press Room, 633 3rd Avenue, 38th Floor, New York.
5:30 PM — Malliotakis speaks to members of Carpenters Local 926. 345 78th Street, Brooklyn.
7:30 PM — Malliotakis attends Staten Island Power Women 2017. Hilton Garden Inn, 1100 South Avenue, Staten Island.
8:00 PM – Mayor Bill de Blasio holds bill signing (Int. 1688, establishing New York City’s Office of Nightlife). House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn.