Malliotakis Talks Animals, De Blasio Holds Town Hall: Official Schedules for Sept. 14

9:00 AM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña visits Dreyfus Campus. 101 Warren Street, Staten Island.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Housing and Buildings will hold an oversight hearing on HPD term sheets. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — Assemblywoman and Republican mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis holds a aews conference along with S.I. Borough President Oddo and Councilmen Borelli in front of Animal Care Center of New York, 3139 Veterans Road, Staten Island.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Higher Education will hold an oversight hearing on CUNY’s efforts to reduce costs associated with rising textbook prices. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio makes an Announcement. Brooklyn Bridge Park- Pier 1 Southwest Corner, 2 Furman Street, Brooklyn.

12:00 PM – Fariña attends ribbon cutting for new cafeteria kitchen and visits classrooms. PS 111

Cafeteria, 37-15 13 Street, Queens.

12:00 PM — Malliotakis tapes appearance on Metrofocus. Tisch-WNET Studio at Lincoln Center, 130 West 66th Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Consumer Affairs will hold a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.Live video here.

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Education will hold a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:15 PM — Malliotakis attends Seniors’ Picnic. 2505 Banker Avenue, Bronx.

6:30 PM – Fariña attends Town Hall meeting of District 16’s Community Education Council. MS 26, 800 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn.

7:00 PM – De Blasio participates in Town Hall Meeting. P.S. 811 Connie Lekas School, 2525 Haring Street, Brooklyn.

7:00 PM — Malliotakis participates in the Rita Cosby/ 77 WABC Pubs & Politics. The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd Street, Manhattan.

8:30 PM — Malliotakis speaks at the Brooklyn GOP County Dinner. Dyker Heights Golf Course.

1030 86th Street, Brooklyn.