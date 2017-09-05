Crime Stats, Kosher Food and a Plan for Rikers: Campaign Schedule for Sept. 5

11:00 AM – Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese and Democratic Public Advocate candidate David Eisenbach hold press conference about Small Business Congress’s endorsement of Albanese for mayor. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer delivers remarks at dedication ceremony for Assemblyman Herman “Denny” Farrell. Riverbank State Park Building, 679 Riverside Drive, Manhattan.

11:30 AM – Albanese holds press conference on his plan for Rikers Island. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

12:45 PM – Mayor de Blasio rides new Select Bus Service. BX6+ eastbound stop at E 161 Street and River Avenue, Bronx.

1:00 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at press conference calling for halal and kosher food in NYC public schools. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

2:00 PM – De Blasio holds media availability about crime statistics. 41st Precinct, 1035 Longwood Avenue, Bronx.

6:00 PM – Albanese conducts in-studio interview on ITV in Queens.

6:30 PM — Garifuna Coalition USA, Inc. Community Forum for District 18. PS106 Auditorium, 1514 Olmstead Avenue, Bronx.

7:00 PM — The League of Women Voters of the City of New York Community Forum for District 4. Hunter College Danny Kaye Theatre, East 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – Albanese, de Blasio and Stringer attend the Uniformed Firefighters Association 100th Anniversary event. Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, Manhattan.