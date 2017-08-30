Sal Calls for Green Garbage Trucks as Mayor Holds Town Hall: Official Schedules for Aug. 30

10:30 AM — Mayoral Candidate Sal Albanese holds press conference on green garbage trucks. Outside City Hall gates @ Broadway and Murray Sts. in Manhattan

11:00 AM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña hosts ribbon cutting for the new PS 191 school building. 300 West 61st Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Cleanup North Brooklyn (CNB) to announce actions holding local polluter accountable in Bushwick. Center Circle at Maria Hernandez Park, Irving Ave. and Knickerbocker Ave. between Starr St and Suydam St. in Brooklyn

1:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio holds bill signing. Hargrave Senior Center. 111 West 71ST Street, New York.

5:30 PM — Technology for Families in Need (TechFIN) & Assembly Member Michael Blake partner to to distribute computers to children and families. 780 Concourse Village West, Bronx.

7:00 PM – De Blasio participates in town hall meeting. Williamsburg Community Center, 195 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn.