Protest at ICE; Mayor Pumps New Ferry Route: Campaign and Official Calendar for August 29

Approximately 6:50 AM – Mayor de Blasio Greets Riders and Delivers Remarks at opening of Astoria ferry route. East 34th Street Ferry Landing, FDR Drive & East 35th Street, Manhattan.
Approximately 7:20 AM – De Blasio appears live on PIX11
Approximately 7:30 AM – De Blasio appears live on FOX 5
Approximately 7:40 AM – De Blasio appears live on NY1
Approximately 7:50 AM – De Blasio appears live on WCBS 880
Approximately 8:05 AM – De Blasio appears live on 1010 WINS
1 PM — Unions, immigrant communities and Elected Officials to Demand ICE Release Eber Garcia-Vasquez. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 26 Federal Plaza, Manhattan.
6:30 PM — Faith in New York Brooklyn District Attorney Candidate Debate. Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 212 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn.
7:00 PM – De Blasio delivers remarks at the West Indian and Caribbean Heritage event. Gracie Mansion, 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.
7:00 PM – Faith in New York East Bronx City Council Candidate Debate (District 13). Throggs Neck Community Church, 2730 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx.