Five Takes on the First Mayoral Debate: Campaign Headlines for August 24

“To my fellow New Yorkers: I’m running for one thing and one thing only, for re-election as Mayor of New York City. It’s my honor to serve as mayor of this great city. I want to serve for four more years.”
Mayor de Blasio, asked at the debate
whether he could commit to not running for president.

* * * *

An Issue-by-Issue Look at What the Candidates Actually Said
WNYC

The text piece (link above) offers a good run-down of each candidate’s answers on specific issues. Here’s the audio:

* * * *

Your Top Five Takeaways from Albanese-De Blasio I
Gotham Gazette

“The debate featured much of what both candidates have already said on the campaign trail, peppered with instances of tension and occasional shouts from hecklers in the audience, but no clear game-changing moments. De Blasio entered the debate a heavy favorite in the primary, with a massive advantages in fundraising, name recognition, institutional endorsements, and campaign infrastructure. Albanese is hopeful he will crack double digits in the next public opinion poll.”

* * * *

De Blasio Forced to Play Defense, Does it Ably
City Limits
“The format of the debate was shaped by the context of the race, so it favored Albanese, who left public office at the end of 1997 for a low-profile career in law and financial services, and therefore has no recent public record to defend. Hence, the questions mostly focused on de Blasio’s accomplishments and failings. Since he’s the incumbent, the race is a referendum on the mayor, and the debate reflected that.”

* * * *

Each Man Came Prepared to do His Thing
Politico

“Albanese, who has struggled to gain traction in the race, came ready to scrap on Wednesday, attacking the mayor for the investigations into his fundraising, a perceived lack of transparency, an increase in homelessness and the ongoing subway crisis. But the mayor, who is occasionally prone to unforced errors, also came prepared. He routinely pivoted from the criticism to highlight his first-term accomplishments, including universal pre-kindergarten, improved community and police relations, a reduction in stop-and-frisk, and his ongoing plans to build and preserve more affordable housing.”

* * * *

Will the Race Now Have a Pulse?
The New York Times

“It provided the most contentious moments of a 2017 race for City Hall that, with few established political figures running and only one Republican candidate, has at times struggled to find a pulse.”

