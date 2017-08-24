Five Takes on the First Mayoral Debate: Campaign Headlines for August 24

Mayor de Blasio, asked at the debate
whether he could commit to not running for president.
WNYC
The text piece (link above) offers a good run-down of each candidate’s answers on specific issues. Here’s the audio:
Gotham Gazette
“The debate featured much of what both candidates have already said on the campaign trail, peppered with instances of tension and occasional shouts from hecklers in the audience, but no clear game-changing moments. De Blasio entered the debate a heavy favorite in the primary, with a massive advantages in fundraising, name recognition, institutional endorsements, and campaign infrastructure. Albanese is hopeful he will crack double digits in the next public opinion poll.”
City Limits
“The format of the debate was shaped by the context of the race, so it favored Albanese, who left public office at the end of 1997 for a low-profile career in law and financial services, and therefore has no recent public record to defend. Hence, the questions mostly focused on de Blasio’s accomplishments and failings. Since he’s the incumbent, the race is a referendum on the mayor, and the debate reflected that.”
Politico
“Albanese, who has struggled to gain traction in the race, came ready to scrap on Wednesday, attacking the mayor for the investigations into his fundraising, a perceived lack of transparency, an increase in homelessness and the ongoing subway crisis. But the mayor, who is occasionally prone to unforced errors, also came prepared. He routinely pivoted from the criticism to highlight his first-term accomplishments, including universal pre-kindergarten, improved community and police relations, a reduction in stop-and-frisk, and his ongoing plans to build and preserve more affordable housing.”
The New York Times
“It provided the most contentious moments of a 2017 race for City Hall that, with few established political figures running and only one Republican candidate, has at times struggled to find a pulse.”