Five Takes on the First Mayoral Debate: Campaign Headlines for August 24

“To my fellow New Yorkers: I’m running for one thing and one thing only, for re-election as Mayor of New York City. It’s my honor to serve as mayor of this great city. I want to serve for four more years.”

Mayor de Blasio, asked at the debate

whether he could commit to not running for president.

An Issue-by-Issue Look at What the Candidates Actually Said

WNYC

The text piece (link above) offers a good run-down of each candidate’s answers on specific issues. Here’s the audio:

Your Top Five Takeaways from Albanese-De Blasio I

Gotham Gazette

“The debate featured much of what both candidates have already said on the campaign trail, peppered with instances of tension and occasional shouts from hecklers in the audience, but no clear game-changing moments. De Blasio entered the debate a heavy favorite in the primary, with a massive advantages in fundraising, name recognition, institutional endorsements, and campaign infrastructure. Albanese is hopeful he will crack double digits in the next public opinion poll.”

