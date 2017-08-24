Candidates Push Reports on NYCHA Repairs and Women in Politics: Campaign & Official Schedules for August 24

10:00 AM — Release of “Not Making It Here: Why Are Women Underrepresented In New York City Politics.” Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Finance will hold a hearing on a resolution to approve changes in the designation of certain organizations to receive funding in the Expense Budget. Committee Room, City Hall. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections holds a hearing on a resolution approving membership changes to a certain standing Committee and Subcommittee. Council Chambers, City Hall. Live video here.

12:30 PM- City Council Pre-Stated Press Conference. City Hall, Red Room, Manhattan.

12:45 PM — City Council Candidate Mark Gjonaj to announce comprehensive plan to reshape how NYCHA manages tenant repairs; five-point plan to allow tenants to withhold rent for ignored work orders. NYCHA Headquarters; 250 Broadway, Manhattan.

4:30 PM – Mayor de Blasio Holds Photo Spray with Secretary-General Guterres. Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

5:45-8:00 OM AARP Candidate Forum for Manhattan Open City Council Seats (districts 2,4,8). Baruch College, Library Building, Room 705, 24th Street, Between Lexington & 3rd Ave, Manhattan.

6:30 PM Food Bank for New York City Council Candidate Forum in Bed-Stuy (District 41). Neighbors Together, 2094 Fulton Street, Brooklyn.

7:00 PM – Faith in New York City Council Candidate Forum in Flatbush (District 40 and 45). Our Lady of Refuge, 2020 Foster Ave, Brooklyn.

7:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio participates in Town Hall Meeting. Coney Island YMCA, 2980 W 29th Street, Brooklyn.