GOP Mayoral Hopeful Tours NYCHA, Advocates Seek Statue’s Removal: Political Schedules for August 21

9:00 AM – Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican nominee for mayor, launches day-long NYCHA listening tour and meets with Dr.Cindi Ashley (NYCHA-NAACP) and presidents of the Ft Greene Houses Tenants Association. Mike’s Diner, 328 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn.

9:15 AM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers brief remarks at New Teacher Week. United Federation of Teachers, 52 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Manhattan.

9:30 AM – The City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises will hold a zoning hearing on multiple items. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

9:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio Holds Media Availability. Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn.

10:00 AM – Malliotakis holds press availability with seniors of Stuyvesant Gardens ll. 150 Malcolm X Blvd., Brooklyn.

11:00 AM – Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s Holds Press Conference and Rally with Elected Officials and Community and Faith Leaders To Call on the NYC Parks Department to Remove J. Marion Sims Monument in Central Park. 103rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Advocates call on Cy Vance & other District Attorneys to Change Restrictive Discovery Practices and Support Reforms. Manhattan Criminal Court, 100 Centre Street, Manhattan.

11:15 AM – Malliotakis meets Brooklyn East CCOP Chair Reginald Bowman. Seth Low Houses – Senior Center, 137 Belmont Ave., Brooklyn.

11:45 AM – Malliotakis visits Heritage House. 581 Mother Gaston Blvd, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – The City Council Subcommittee on Planning, Dispositions, and Concessions will hold a hearing on multiple items. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM – Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s Delivers Remarks at the Subcommittee on Planning, Dispositions and Concessions Hearing.

1:30 PM – Malliotakis meets with Brooklyn South CCOP Chair Lillian Marshall. Red Hook East Houses, 40 Centre Mall, Brooklyn.

4:30 PM – Malliotakis tours the grounds of Manhattan South with CCOP-VP Rosemary Bergin. 1806 1st Avenue (93rd Street), New York.

5:30 PM – Malliotakis meets Manhattan North CCOP Chair Ethel Velez. Community Center, 1833 Lexington Ave., New York.

7:00 PM – Malliotakis meets with Bronx North CCOP Chair Lilithe Lozano. 2910 Bronx Park East, Bronx.

7:45 PM – Malliotaki takes walking tour at the Mott Haven Houses w/ Bronx North CCOP John Johnson. 340 Alexander Avenue, Bronx.