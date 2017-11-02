Data Drop: How Much 2017 Campaign Money Ended Up in Your ZIP Code?

Tim Evanson

When reporters and good-government types talk campaign finance, they typically discuss the contributions that fund campaigns, and the impact those donations might have. But campaigns spend money as well as raise it, and that spending has an impact, too. Indeed, politicians who talk about creating jobs might not be able to deliver them for most people but almost all campaigns do create jobs–or at least work–for consultants, fundraisers, doughnut stores and the other mainstays of the modern political campaign.

The candidates for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president and Council have so far in the 2017 election cycle spent nearly $47 million, according to the records of the Campaign Finance Board. About 70 percent of that money went to people and firms based in New York State. A few hundred bucks made it to firms based in Australia and Israel. Almost half the spending in New York state went to just 10 ZIP codes.

Here’s a look at where New York’s campaign money has been spent so far in 2017:

The Top 10 ZIP Codes ZIP code Spending 11231 $5,089,258 11201 $3,251,659 10038 $1,951,722 10016 $1,266,316 10014 $925,902 10034 $732,007 10003 $579,493 10004 $519,772 11238 $496,145 10013 $481,695

If you want to see the full breakdown by ZIP code, click here. About $85,000 in expenses within New York State had no ZIP code listed.

Campaign Spending by State State Spending New York $33,463,357 Illinois $4,409,711 Pennsylvania $1,720,969 Washington, D.C. $1,600,740 New Jersey $973,773 California $741,194 Texas $560,304 Minnesota $293,061 Florida $277,111 Connecticut $267,957 Virginia $262,327 Iowa $196,782 Massachusetts $187,494 Louisiana $103,964 North Carolina $102,918 Colorado $72,300 Arizona $64,307 Georgia $50,203 Washington $48,304 Maryland $19,519 Ohio $18,346 Wisconsin $18,054 South Carolina $15,326 New Hampshire $14,933 Arkansas $14,051 Puerto Rico $12,744 Utah $11,789 Maine $10,498 Michigan $8,900 Vermont $8,199 Tennessee $5,740 Kentucky $3,404 Nebraska $3,315 Missouri $2,671 Nevada $2,039 North Dakota $2,000 Oklahoma $1,556 Idaho $1,500 Delaware $956 South Dakota $349 Rhode Island $339 Oregon $193 Alabama $125 New Mexico $41

About $1.4 million in campaign spending had no state listed.