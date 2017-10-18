How City Limits Tweeted the Comptroller Debate

NY1/CFB

Tweeting isn’t journalism, or at least not very good journalism, but it does have one interesting attribute: It makes reporters covering a live news event almost as accountable for their immediate reactions as the people they’re covering.

The tweeting journalist doesn’t get a week or a day or even an hour to let ideas settle. They don’t even have much time to check spelling or grammar. (See below. I mean, “Failure … is a ‘failure'”? How mortifying. Akin to “Allow myself to introduce … myself.“)

Those were the stakes on Tuesday when incumbent Democrat Scott Stringer and Republican challenger Michel Faulkner–two of the people seeking election on November 7 to the post of city comptroller–met for a debate. City Limits live-tweeted the event, which was a substantive exchange of ideas. Here is what I thought as it happened (see the full video here):

Comptroller debate is off and running. @michelfaulkner says @NYCComptroller hasn't been tough enough on spending #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

In his opener, @NYCComptroller emphasizes his progressive credentials and efforts to address affordability crisis #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

I wonder if @NYCComptroller will push back on this idea from @michelfaulkner that the city budget is out of control. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Asked about passive investments, @NYCComptroller says relying on index funds alone would create poorer results for pension funds. #nycvotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

On pensions, @michelfaulkner shiftes back to budget critique, misses a chance to show fluency on key issue for city retirees #nycvotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

"I love the job of comptroller," says @NYCComptroller, in response to question about mayoral ambitions. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Asked about harsh criticism of mayor, @NYCComptroller says he must criticize 'friends' sometimes. Hmm With friends like that … #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

I'm no historian, but I'm not sure Frederick Douglas would recognize the Republican Party, as @michelfaulkner suggests #nycvotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Failure to use vacant lots to create housing for homeless is a "failure", @NYCComptroller says, in tough comments on mayor's plan #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

I hope @michelfaulkner presses @NYCComptroller on why he endorsed a mayor he feels is failing on the key issue facing the city #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

NYCHA is subject of @michelfaulkner cross ex of @NYCComptroller … who goes right to noting Trump's chainsaw approach to HUD #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

It's true that @NYCComptroller has been very very tough on @NYCHA … sometimes even a little unfair maybe. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Stringer ? sets up @michelfaulkner's bid to reduce nyc outflows to feds. Faulkner says he'd hike local taxes to absorb savings. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

NYCHA equity scheme by @michelfaulkner is something @NYCComptroller says he'd explore. How would it solve NYCHA's problems? #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

The city is already throwing money at Rikers to keep it running, right? @michelfaulkner says mayor's closure plan would do that. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Shakiness on Rikers by @michelfaulkner … he wants to close it, maybe, someday, but not if @NYCMayor is the one closing it? #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

It is true that @NYCComptroller was out very early in support of #Rikers closure. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

'There is definitely concern,' about growth in city spending, says @NYCComptroller … but stresses value of investments is key #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Interesting: @michelfaulkner eschews chance to hit city overspending, goes after federal taxes again. Is that achievable? #nycvotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Very odd: is @michelfaulkner suggesting the city as a whole evade federal taxes? Wouldn't fed support for @nycha just fall more? #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

GOP tax cut is biggest threat to the city right now, @NYCComptroller says. $7B impact. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

What is the adjective for @NYCComptroller's smile on the debate stage? Beatific? Strained? Vacant? It's very consistent. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Comptroller candidates agree: no easier gun permits. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Question on @BilldeBlasio legal bills is complicated … if city doesn't pay, donors will. But @michelfaulkner is deadset on it #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Great question from @errollouis about ACS audit and whether @NYCComptroller is chasing headlines. But Stringer handles it well. #NYCVotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 17, 2017

Comptroller debate box score: @michelfaulkner had strong moments & stumbles. @NYCComptroller dodged a little but was pretty strong #nycvotes — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) October 18, 2017