DACA: What Those Who Have it, and Those Who Want it, Need to Know

The current administration has declared today that the DACA program is set to fully expire on March 5, 2018. Congress has six months to pass legislation to save almost 1 million American youth from going back to living in the shadows. Here is what you need to know right now!

If you are currently covered, you will be covered until the expiration date on your employment authorization card (even if it’s after March 5, 2018). Your coverage will not automatically end on September 5, 2017.

If you have a new application that has been filed by or on September 5, 2017, a decision will be made on your application on a case-by-case basis.

If you file a new application after September 5, 2017, your application will be rejected.

If you have a renewal that has been filed by or on September 5, 2017, a decision will be made on your application on a case-by-case basis.

If your coverage will expire between September 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018, and your application has been accepted by October 5, 2017: A decision will be made on your application on a case-by-case basis.

Please make sure you renew by October 5, 2017, if you qualify!

If you have a renewal that has been filed after September 5, 2017 AND your current expiration is set for after March 5, 2018, your application will be rejected.

If you applied for an Application for Travel Document (Advanced Parole) under DACA and it’s still pending your application will be administratively closed and fees paid will be refunded.

If you are submitting a new Application for Travel Document (Advanced Parole) under DACA your application will be rejected.

If you already obtained a Travel Document under DACA, your document is still valid until its expiration date. However, USCIS has the authority to revoke or terminate an advance parole document at any time. We recommend you seek legal representation and have an attorney who can be at the airport once you arrive in case you have any issues re-entering.

If you have any other questions, please reach out to Maria Fernanda Garcia at mgarcia@nmcir.org or 212-781-0355 ext. 103.

