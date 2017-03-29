Watch a Key Hearing on the Rockaways Rezoning Tonight!

Kate Gardiner

Queens Community Board 14 will host a public hearing Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. on the city’s proposed rezoning of Far Rockaway, followed by a vote on the city’s proposal.

The event will be at the Bayswater Jewish Center at 2355 Healy Avenue.

If you can’t attend the event, you can watch it below:

For key background on the proposed rezoning, check out our print newsletter on it or follow our continuing coverage. Important documents are here.