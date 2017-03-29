Watch a Key Hearing on the Rockaways Rezoning Tonight!

The availability of transportation in the area has emerged as one concern about the proposed rezoning.

Queens Community Board 14 will host a public hearing Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. on the city’s proposed rezoning of Far Rockaway, followed by a vote on the city’s proposal.

The event will be at the Bayswater Jewish Center at 2355 Healy Avenue.

If you can’t attend the event, you can watch it below:

For key background on the proposed rezoning, check out our print newsletter on it or follow our continuing coverage. Important documents are here. Let us know what you think about the hearing by tweeting with the hashtag #ZoneInNYC or submitting a comment below:

