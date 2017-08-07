Democracy’s Timetable for Monday August 7: Sal Starts a Lawsuit, the Millionaire’s Tax Announcement

10:00 a.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James holds a press conference with Councilmembers Margaret Chin and Ritchie Torres on NYCHA’s failure to serve senior residents with disabilities. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

10:30 a.m. – Mayoral candidate Sal Albanese holds a press conference with Reform Party leaders to announce the filing of a lawsuit to stop Mayor Bill De Blasio from using city taxpayer dollars to pay for $13 million in legal fees related to last year’s investigations, and to call on the Campaign Finance Board to stop the release of $2 million in public funds for the reelection campaign. Outside Tweed Courthouse, 52 Chambers Street, Manhattan.

11:00 a.m. – De Blasio makes an announcement about the city’s support for subways and buses. Columbus Park, Court Street and Montague Street, Brooklyn. Press van departs City Hall at 10:15 a.m.

7:00 p.m. – De Blasio appears on NY1.