Get a (City) Job: NYC’s Monthly Career Exam Schedule

DCAS EXAM SCHEDULE – JULY 2017
The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) is accepting applications for the following civil service exams. So don’t delay, apply today!
|
OPEN COMPETITIVE – Exams Open to the Public
|
TITLE OF EXAM
|
EXAM NO.
|
APPLICATION PERIOD
|
APPLICATION
|
HOW TO APPLY
|
ASSOCIATE PARK
|
8049
|
07/05/17 – 07/25/17
|
$61.00
|
Online (Open to the Public)
|
MACHINIST
|
8000
|
07/05/17 – 07/25/17
|
$85.00
|
Online (Open to the Public)
|
QUALIFYING INCUMBENT EXAMINATION (QIE) – Exams for City Employees Only
|
TITLE OF EXAM
|
EXAM NO.
|
APPLICATION PERIOD
|
APPLICATION
|
HOW TO APPLY
|
ADMINISTRATIVE PUBLIC HEALTH SANITARIAN
|
8200
|
07/05/17 – 07/18/17
|
$68.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
ADMINISTRATIVE SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE MANAGER
|
8201
|
07/05/17 – 07/18/17
|
$68.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
MANAGER OF RADIO REPAIR OPERATIONS
|
8202
|
07/05/17 – 07/18/17
|
$68.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
SENIOR INSTITUTIONAL TRADES INSTRUCTOR (TAILORING)
|
8203
|
07/05/17 – 07/18/17
|
$54.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
PROMOTION – Exams for City Employees Only
|
TITLE OF EXAM
|
EXAM NO.
|
APPLICATION PERIOD
|
APPLICATION
|
HOW TO APPLY
|
ASSOCIATE CALL CENTER REPRESENTATIVE (PROM)
|
8500
|
07/05/17 – 07/25/17
|
$68.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
ASSOCIATE PARK SERVICE WORKER (PROM)
|
8501
|
07/05/17 – 07/25/17
|
$61.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SPECIALIST-PARAMEDIC (PROM)
|
8502
|
07/05/17 – 07/25/17
|
$68.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
MARINE ENGINEER (PROM)
|
8504
|
07/05/17 – Until Further Notice
|
$82.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
MARINE ENGINEER (UNIFORMED – FIRE) (PROM)
|
8505
|
07/05/17 – Until Further Notice
|
$91.00
|
Online (for City Employees Only)
|
SELF-SCHEDULED – Computer-based Exams Open to the Public
|
TITLE OF EXAM
|
EXAM NO.
|
APPLICATION/SCHEDULE START DATE
|
MONTHLY TESTING PERIOD
|
APPLICATION
|
HOW TO APPLY
|
ENVIRONMENTAL POLICE OFFICER
|
8301
|
06/26/2017
|
07/01/2017-07/31/2017
|
$61.00
|
Apply and schedule yourself Online
|
MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR
|
8302
|
06/26/2017
|
07/01/2017-07/31/2017
|
$54.00
|
Apply and schedule yourself Online
|
MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR
|
8303
|
06/26/2017
|
07/01/2017-07/31/2017
|
$54.00
|
Apply and schedule yourself Online
|
SCHOOL SAFETY AGENT
|
8305
|
06/26/2017
|
07/01/2017-07/31/2017
|
$47.00
|
Apply and schedule yourself Online
|
TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT AGENT
|
8306
|
06/26/2017
|
07/01/2017-07/31/2017
|
$47.00
|
Apply and schedule yourself Online
Monthly Exam Schedule: See the Monthly Applications Schedule for additional information regarding the exams that are available this month.
Apply for exams online: Go to the DCAS Online Application System (OASys) at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs and follow the onscreen application instructions for electronically submitting your application and payment, and completing any required forms. If you do not have access to a computer, visit one of our Computer-based Testing & Applications Centers (CTACs) to use our computers to submit your application (see below).
Apply and schedule yourself for computer-based exams online: Go to the DCAS Online Application System (OASys) at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs to apply and schedule yourself to take a computer-based exam offered at the CTACs. If you do not own or have access to a computer, visit one of our CTACs to use our computers to submit your application. CTAC Locations: 2 Lafayette St., 17th Floor, Manhattan, NY 10007; 210 Joralemon St., 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201; and 118-35 Queens Blvd., 5th Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375. Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, unless otherwise noted. Travel directions to CTACs