Get a (City) Job: NYC’s Monthly Career Exam Schedule

DCAS EXAM SCHEDULE – JULY 2017

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) is accepting applications for the following civil service exams. So don’t delay, apply today!

OPEN COMPETITIVE – Exams Open to the Public TITLE OF EXAM EXAM NO. APPLICATION PERIOD APPLICATION

FEE HOW TO APPLY ASSOCIATE PARK

SERVICE WORKER 8049 07/05/17 – 07/25/17 $61.00 Online (Open to the Public) MACHINIST 8000 07/05/17 – 07/25/17 $85.00 Online (Open to the Public) QUALIFYING INCUMBENT EXAMINATION (QIE) – Exams for City Employees Only TITLE OF EXAM EXAM NO. APPLICATION PERIOD APPLICATION

FEE HOW TO APPLY ADMINISTRATIVE PUBLIC HEALTH SANITARIAN 8200 07/05/17 – 07/18/17 $68.00 Online (for City Employees Only) ADMINISTRATIVE SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE MANAGER 8201 07/05/17 – 07/18/17 $68.00 Online (for City Employees Only) MANAGER OF RADIO REPAIR OPERATIONS 8202 07/05/17 – 07/18/17 $68.00 Online (for City Employees Only) SENIOR INSTITUTIONAL TRADES INSTRUCTOR (TAILORING) 8203 07/05/17 – 07/18/17 $54.00 Online (for City Employees Only) PROMOTION – Exams for City Employees Only TITLE OF EXAM EXAM NO. APPLICATION PERIOD APPLICATION

FEE HOW TO APPLY ASSOCIATE CALL CENTER REPRESENTATIVE (PROM) 8500 07/05/17 – 07/25/17 $68.00 Online (for City Employees Only) ASSOCIATE PARK SERVICE WORKER (PROM) 8501 07/05/17 – 07/25/17 $61.00 Online (for City Employees Only) EMERGENCY MEDICAL SPECIALIST-PARAMEDIC (PROM) 8502 07/05/17 – 07/25/17 $68.00 Online (for City Employees Only) MARINE ENGINEER (PROM) 8504 07/05/17 – Until Further Notice $82.00 Online (for City Employees Only) MARINE ENGINEER (UNIFORMED – FIRE) (PROM) 8505 07/05/17 – Until Further Notice $91.00 Online (for City Employees Only) SELF-SCHEDULED – Computer-based Exams Open to the Public TITLE OF EXAM EXAM NO. APPLICATION/SCHEDULE START DATE MONTHLY TESTING PERIOD APPLICATION

FEE HOW TO APPLY ENVIRONMENTAL POLICE OFFICER 8301 06/26/2017 07/01/2017-07/31/2017 $61.00 Apply and schedule yourself Online MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR 8302 06/26/2017 07/01/2017-07/31/2017 $54.00 Apply and schedule yourself Online MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR

(NYC H+H) 8303 06/26/2017 07/01/2017-07/31/2017 $54.00 Apply and schedule yourself Online SCHOOL SAFETY AGENT 8305 06/26/2017 07/01/2017-07/31/2017 $47.00 Apply and schedule yourself Online TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT AGENT 8306 06/26/2017 07/01/2017-07/31/2017 $47.00 Apply and schedule yourself Online

Monthly Exam Schedule: See the Monthly Applications Schedule for additional information regarding the exams that are available this month.

Apply for exams online: Go to the DCAS Online Application System (OASys) at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs and follow the onscreen application instructions for electronically submitting your application and payment, and completing any required forms. If you do not have access to a computer, visit one of our Computer-based Testing & Applications Centers (CTACs) to use our computers to submit your application (see below).

Apply and schedule yourself for computer-based exams online: Go to the DCAS Online Application System (OASys) at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs to apply and schedule yourself to take a computer-based exam offered at the CTACs. If you do not own or have access to a computer, visit one of our CTACs to use our computers to submit your application. CTAC Locations: 2 Lafayette St., 17th Floor, Manhattan, NY 10007; 210 Joralemon St., 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201; and 118-35 Queens Blvd., 5th Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375. Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, unless otherwise noted. Travel directions to CTACs