Get a (City) Job: NYC’s Monthly Career Exam Schedule

DEP Police officers at a recent promotion ceremony.

DCAS EXAM SCHEDULE – JULY 2017

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) is accepting applications for the following civil service exams. So don’t delay, apply today!

OPEN COMPETITIVE – Exams Open to the Public

TITLE OF EXAM

EXAM NO.

APPLICATION PERIOD

APPLICATION
FEE

HOW TO APPLY

ASSOCIATE PARK
SERVICE WORKER

8049

07/05/17 – 07/25/17

$61.00

Online (Open to the Public)

MACHINIST

8000

07/05/17 – 07/25/17

$85.00

Online (Open to the Public)

QUALIFYING INCUMBENT EXAMINATION (QIE) – Exams for City Employees Only

TITLE OF EXAM

EXAM NO.

APPLICATION PERIOD

APPLICATION
FEE

HOW TO APPLY

ADMINISTRATIVE PUBLIC HEALTH SANITARIAN

8200

07/05/17 – 07/18/17

$68.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

ADMINISTRATIVE SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE MANAGER

8201

07/05/17 – 07/18/17

$68.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

MANAGER OF RADIO REPAIR OPERATIONS

8202

07/05/17 – 07/18/17

$68.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

SENIOR INSTITUTIONAL TRADES INSTRUCTOR (TAILORING)

8203

07/05/17 – 07/18/17

$54.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

PROMOTION – Exams for City Employees Only

TITLE OF EXAM

EXAM NO.

APPLICATION PERIOD

APPLICATION
FEE

HOW TO APPLY

ASSOCIATE CALL CENTER REPRESENTATIVE (PROM)

8500

07/05/17 – 07/25/17

$68.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

ASSOCIATE PARK SERVICE WORKER (PROM)

8501

07/05/17 – 07/25/17

$61.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SPECIALIST-PARAMEDIC (PROM)

8502

07/05/17 – 07/25/17

$68.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

MARINE ENGINEER (PROM)

8504

07/05/17 – Until Further Notice

$82.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

MARINE ENGINEER (UNIFORMED – FIRE) (PROM)

8505

07/05/17 – Until Further Notice

$91.00

Online (for City Employees Only)

SELF-SCHEDULED – Computer-based Exams Open to the Public

TITLE OF EXAM

EXAM NO.

APPLICATION/SCHEDULE START DATE

MONTHLY TESTING PERIOD

APPLICATION
FEE

HOW TO APPLY

ENVIRONMENTAL POLICE OFFICER

8301

06/26/2017

07/01/2017-07/31/2017

$61.00

Apply and schedule yourself Online

MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR

8302

06/26/2017

07/01/2017-07/31/2017

$54.00

Apply and schedule yourself Online

MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR
(NYC H+H)

8303

06/26/2017

07/01/2017-07/31/2017

$54.00

Apply and schedule yourself Online

SCHOOL SAFETY AGENT

8305

06/26/2017

07/01/2017-07/31/2017

$47.00

Apply and schedule yourself Online

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT AGENT

8306

06/26/2017

07/01/2017-07/31/2017

$47.00

Apply and schedule yourself Online

Monthly Exam Schedule: See the Monthly Applications Schedule for additional information regarding the exams that are available this month. 

Apply for exams online: Go to the DCAS Online Application System (OASys) at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs and follow the onscreen application instructions for electronically submitting your application and payment, and completing any required forms. If you do not have access to a computer, visit one of our Computer-based Testing & Applications Centers (CTACs) to use our computers to submit your application (see below).

Apply and schedule yourself for computer-based exams online: Go to the DCAS Online Application System (OASys) at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs to apply and schedule yourself to take a computer-based exam offered at the CTACs. If you do not own or have access to a computer, visit one of our CTACs to use our computers to submit your application. CTAC Locations:  2 Lafayette St., 17th Floor, Manhattan, NY 10007; 210 Joralemon St., 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201; and 118-35 Queens Blvd., 5th Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375. Hours:  9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, unless otherwise noted. Travel directions to CTACs

 

